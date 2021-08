Abandoned developer Blue Box Game Studios shared another teaser for its upcoming PlayStation 5 game on Tuesday to hype up the game’s app that’s releasing next month. Obscured in the background of the image, however, is a character wearing an eyepatch that has Metal Gear Solid fans asking questions. This comes after plenty of attempts from the community to connect this Abandoned game to some sort of Hideo Kojima project despite the developer’s insistence that it’s not associated with the Metal Gear Solid mastermind, so people aren’t really sure what to think at this point.