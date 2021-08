PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have confirmed that two members a hip-hop group with ties to the multiplatinum rap group Wu-Tang Clan were fatally shot Tuesday in Portland, Oregon. Relatives on social media identified the rap music artists killed as 12 O’Clock and Murdock of the Brooklyn Zu, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Portland police in a news release identified the two men as David Turner, 45, and Odion Turner, 42, who are cousins.