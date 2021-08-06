Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

US Army Veteran Arrested for Being Black While Touring House for Sale

By Davi Ottenheimer
 5 days ago

A 911 call was placed by “neighbors” near Grand Rapids, Michigan when a black army veteran and his real estate agent toured a home for sale. The two suddenly found themselves surrounded by police pointing guns… with no cause. Thorne and his son were touring a home Sunday with real estate agent Eric Brown, who’s … Continue reading US Army Veteran Arrested for Being Black While Touring House for Sale →

