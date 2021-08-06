Explore The Ruins Of This 200-Room Ancient Village In Colorado

You have visited the iconic Mesa Verde National Monument and know the basics of Colorado’s first residents, but did you know that there are even more ancient villages around the state that you can check out? To discover even more of this fascinating history, you will want to explore Chimney Rock National Monument:

Located in the beautiful San Juan National Forest near Pagosa Springs, Chimney Rock National Monument is a huge 4,726-acre national monument that is home to 200+ ruins from the Ancestral Puebloans of the Chaco Canyon.

Thought to have housed some 2,000 Native Americans between AD 925 and 1125, Chimney Rock is home to such excavated ruins as the Chacoan-style Great House Pueblo, Pit House, and Great Kiva, as well as 1,000-year-old trails and paths.

In addition to the ruins themselves, Chimney Rock also boasts an incredible landscape plus amazing 360-degree views of both Colorado and New Mexico.

Do you want to learn even more about the area and those who created the village? Then you will want to schedule a tour or attend a special presentation!

Please note: There is no cost for general admission, but there is a fee for guided, interpretive tours of Monument.

To learn more about Chimney Rock National Monument - including upcoming events - please visit the Chimney Rock Interpretive Association's website .

Chimney Rock National Monument is open from May 15th through October 15th.

Address: Chimney Rock National Monument, 3179 CO-151, Chimney Rock, CO 81121, USA