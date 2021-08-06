‘It’s Been A Really Empowering Time’: Amber Hill On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse

(CBS Local Sports)– Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse is the new professional women’s lacrosse league that has been airing on CBS Sports Network the last few weeks and it features some of the most talented lax players in the world like goalie Amber Hill. Hill has one of the most inspiring stories of any player in the league. She is a topflight goalie, a mom, a college coach at Hilbert College in New York and a Native American athlete.