Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

Denton Cops Urge Caution After 3 Crashes Within A Month Involving Police, Fire Vehicles

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmkMe_0bJydKnM00

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department is urging drivers to approach public safety vehicles on the road carefully after seeing three crashes in the past month.

Four city vehicles and a UNT Police car were damaged.

On July 18, at 9:07 a.m., officers were working a crash on southbound I-35E at the Teasley exit when a motorist struck an unoccupied patrol vehicle. No one was seriously injured as a result of this crash. The patrol vehicle, however, sustained serious damage and is no longer operable.

Then, on July 30, officers were working a crash at the intersection of S. Carroll Boulevard and W. Sycamore Street. Both a UNT PD patrol vehicle and a Denton PD patrol vehicle were being used to block lanes of S. Carroll for the safety of drivers and the officers working the crash. At 2:41 a.m., a silver sedan traveling southbound on Carroll first struck the UNT police car, and then struck the Denton PD vehicle. Neither the driver nor any officers were injured during this crash, but both cars sustained damage. The 29-year-old driver was arrested at the scene for Driving While Intoxicated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eCYN_0bJydKnM00

(courtesy: Facebook)

Three days later, Denton Fire Department personnel were responding to a grass fire and had two vehicles – Engine 4 and Quint 5 – blocking the southbound lanes of I-35 just north of Elm Street. At 11:44 p.m., a tractor-trailer struck Engine 4 at the driver’s door, losing control but continuing to travel. The tractor-trailer then struck Quint 5 on the front bumper, veered into the grass median, and rolled onto the driver’s side. The truck driver was extricated and transported to a local hospital with a severe head injury. A firefighter, who was in the driver’s seat of Engine 4 at the time of the crash, was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Diesel fuel spilled from the tractor-trailer, causing the southbound service road to be closed for several hours. Engine 4 sustained heavy damage, while Quint 5 received minor damage. As seen in the dashcam video, this crash posed extreme danger to firefighters and nearly caused catastrophic damage to another fire truck.

Texas law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, TxDOT vehicles or other highway construction or maintenance vehicles using visual signals or flashing lights activated on the roadside. On roadways with posted speed limits of 25 mph or less, drivers must reduce their speed to 5 mph.

Comments / 25

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton, TX
Crime & Safety
Denton, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Denton, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Emergency Vehicles#Fire Truck#Traffic Accident#Unt Pd#Denton Pd#Denton Fire Department#Txdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Warning Drivers They Are Monitoring & Enforcing Laws In School Zones

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Students have already returned to dozens of campuses across North Texas and Dallas police are reminding drivers that their Traffic Unit will be monitoring active school zones throughout the city. Last year, there were 400 vehicle accidents in Dallas school zones, resulting in nearly a dozen serious injuries. The most common causes of these accidents are: Failure to control speed Driver inattention Failure to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign or private drive Due to the increased foot and vehicle traffic around local schools, drivers are reminded to stay alert, refrain from using all electronic communication devices, and heed all warning...
Parker County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Driver Accused Of Opening Fire During Parker County Road Rage Incident Arrested

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man accused of opening fire on a driver during a road rage incident in Springtown has been arrested. According to Parker County Sheriff’s deputies, the incident happened early in the evening on August 5 along East State Highway 199. The victim told officials a man was driving slow in the passing lane and when he tried to pass the vehicle the suspect — later identified as Abel Zamora — sped up, pulled next to the victim’s vehicle, turned toward him and opened fire. The victim said after he called 911 and pulled off the roadway he saw a bullet hole in the front passenger fender of his car. After getting a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, sheriff’s deputies made contact with Zamora at his home. When asked if he had any weapons the 20-year-old allegedly said he did not. Deputies allegedly soon discovered Zamora was carrying a loaded semi-automatic pistol magazine in his pants pocket and was also in possession of marijuana. Zamora was booked into the Parker County Jail on weapons and drug charges. He was released on $15,000 bond.
Richardson, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Richardson Police SUV

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – No one was hurt when a suspected intoxicated driver struck a Richardson police squad car on August 7. Still, the incident highlights the dangers of drinking and driving and why it’s important to have a designated driver or use a ride service. Dash-cam video shows the moment it happened in the 500 block of the west frontage road of S. Central Expwy.Three patrol vehicles were in the right and center lanes with their emergency lights activated. The left lane was open for passing traffic. Officers had already exited their patrol SUVs when a car passed by one police vehicle and then struck a second police vehicle. Officers checked on the driver and suspected he was driving while intoxicated and arrested him.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Man Suffering From Mental Breakdown Hurts Himself By Grapevine Mills Mall

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers helped a man with a self-inflicted wound who was suffering from a mental health crisis in the parking lot of Grapevine Mills Mall on August 11. (credit: Grapevine Police Department) They assured the public that despite the large police presence, there wasn’t a security threat. Officers also encouraged anyone who is in crisis to seek help. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. Meantime, a portion of Circle East by Burlington was closed off. You can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800.273.8255 (800.273.TALK). That same hotline can be reached for people who are deaf and hard of hearing at: 800.799.4889.  
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Robbery Suspect Threatens To Stab 7-Eleven Clerk Who Carded Him

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials are searching for a robbery suspect who responded to a clerk’s request for ID by threatening to stab him and stealing cigarettes. (credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.) It happened on July 15 at the 7-Eleven located at 3500 Sycamore School Road. Police said the suspect is 17-23 years old. They shared video surveillance of him via their social media channels. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4378.
Arlington, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

23-Year-Old Andre McNair Arrested In Connection To Case Of 14-Year-Old Missing Student Caitlin Winchester

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested Andre McNair, 23, in connection to the case of missing 14-year-old, Caitlin Winchester, who was found safe in Arlington on August 11. He was apprehended in the 2000 block of Irongate Drive. Andre McNair, 23, was charged with harboring a runaway child. (credit: Arlington Police Dept.) Winchester attends North Atlanta High School and was reported missing on August 5, the first day of school. She called her parents that day and told them she was taking the school bus home. The FBI joined the search and a $100,000 reward was offered for her safe return. (courtesy: Facebook) McNair was charged with harboring a runaway child. He’s currently being transferred from the city jail to the Tarrant County Jail.        
Garland, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Police Searching For Suspects After 3 Found Shot Dead At Garland Apartment Complex

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police are investigating a triple murder. Officers were called to the scene at the Orchard Hills Apartments in the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road — west of Garland Avenue and north of Interstate 635. It was around 11:00 p.m. on August 9 when officers say they found three men outside of an apartment dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators now say the three victims were sitting outside of the apartments when two gunmen approached them and opened fire. At this time, the motive for the shooting is unclear; however, detectives believe the suspects and the victims may have communicated...
Ellis County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

1 Dead, 5 Injured After Car Crashes Into Culvert In Ellis County

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and five others are seriously injured after the car they were crashed the afternoon of August 7. It happened at 122 Shoreside Trail, Waxahachie in Ellis County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers said the driver was killed after failing to negotiate a curve to the right causing the Honda Accord to drive off the left side of the roadway, strike a culvert, and come to a stop. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.The injured passengers were taken to various hospitals in the Dallas and Waxahachie area. Law enforcement officials haven’t released the victim’s name, nor have they given more details on the other passengers.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Seek Murder Suspects After Shooting Victim Dies 20 Months Later

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting from May 2019 is now a murder case, Dallas Police said Tuesday, August 10, after the man who was shot died in January 2021. Dallas Police said Deandrea Haynie was shot in the hip at 7676 S. Westmoreland Road by three men he did not know while he was outside his apartment. Haynie taken to the hospital, treated, and released. Deandrea Haynie (credit: Dallas PD) On January 12, 2021, Haynie was found dead in his home. An autopsy by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Haynie died from complications involving the gunshot sustained in 2019 and the cause of death was ruled to be a homicide. Anyone with information can contact Detective Sayers of the Homicide Unit at 214-283-4849 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 089668-2019. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Grand Prairie, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Search Continues For Missing Swimmer At Joe Pool Lake

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Fire Department rescued two children and a woman but have yet to find a man last seen swimming in Joe Pool Lake near the south bridge on August 9. The looked for him until night fell  Monday night. Rescue workers are continuing their search for the man today, August 10. Police said the children were wearing life jackets but neither the woman nor the man were. As the lake season continues, firefighters strongly encourage people to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near the water.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

22TB Of Files Deleted From Dallas Police Department’s Network, Prosecutions Could Be Affected

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Around 22 terabytes of data were inadvertently deleted from the Dallas Police Department’s network, and officials in Dallas County are looking into how many cases are going to be affected by the incident. Earlier this month, officials learned that a data migration of the police department’s network drive led to the loss of data in April 2021, according to Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. The 22 terabytes of files were deleted between March 31, 2021, and April 5, 2021. Creuzot said about 14 terabytes were recovered but that eight terabytes are still missing and may not be able...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Police: Street Racing Bust In Fort Worth Leads To 67 Arrests, Citations

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Around 67 people were either arrested or cited Friday evening after Fort Worth officers learned of an alleged street racing event, police said. Police said officers responded to an area near 5500 Sandshell Dr. just north of Loop 820 and east of I-35W where there were allegedly plans for an “illegal reckless driving exhibition hosted by a local street racing group.” As a result of the investigation, around 60 adults and seven juveniles were taken into custody for city ordinance violations. There were also 29 vehicles towed from the area. Further details on the violations they faced were not immediately released.
Parker County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Welfare Check Leads To Authorities Finding Woman Dead In A Front Yard In Parker County

SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead while deputies were conducting a welfare check in Parker County Saturday evening, and authorities believe her death is “suspicious.” The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were asked by family members to check on a woman in the 6000 block of Midway Road in Springtown. When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead in the front yard of the home. According to the sheriff’s office, it’s believed “circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious in nature.” The victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released. The Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Man Driving 18-Wheeler Killed In Crash On I-635 In Dallas, Police Say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Saturday afternoon after a crash on Interstate-635 in Dallas, police said. Police said they responded to the 3700 block of LBJ Freeway on the TEXpress lanes at around 4:30 p.m. and found a multi-vehicle crash. According to police, the victim was ejected from the 18-wheeler and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. Further details on the crash were not immediately released as the investigation continues.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

1 Dead After Shooting At Homeless Encampment In Dallas, Police Say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting at a homeless encampment in Dallas late Saturday, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Park Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital and died from injuries in the shooting. According to police, the victim was reported as a transgender person, but the victim’s identity has not yet been released due to not having any identification. The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to identify the victim through fingerprints, police said. Police said a silver sedan was seen leaving the shooting location westbound on Marilla Street, but details on any possible persons of interest or suspects were not immediately released. Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call police at 214.671.4320. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Man Thomas Ballard Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Tabletop, Using Baton To Assault Officers On January 6 At US Capitol

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI arrested a Fort Worth man Tuesday, August 10 “for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.” Thomas John Ballard, also known as Thomas Cliff Ballard, 35, is charged with federal crimes including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and civil disorder, among other charges. Thomas John...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas County Jury Indicts Darriynn Ronnell Brown On Capital Murder In Slaying Of 4-Year-Old Cash Gernon

DALLAS (CBSDFW/AP) — A Dallas County jury has indicted Darriynn Ronnell Brown, 18, on a capital murder charge in connection to the kidnapping and alleged killing of 4-year-old Cash Gernon on May 15.  Darriynn Brown and Cash Gernon (credit: Dallas Police Department) Gernon was found with multiple, fatal stab wounds in a southwest Dallas street not far from a home he was staying at with his twin brother. Brown’s attorney said he expects Brown to be found incompetent to stand trial after a mental evaluation. Dallas County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty. The story of the child’s violent...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Former Dallas County Deputy Austin Palmer Indicted For Allegedly Mistreating Prisoner During Transport

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) –  A Dallas County Grand Jury returned an indictment Monday, August 9, against former Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Palmer. The  indictment was related to then-Deputy Palmer’s alleged mistreatment of a man in custody during a prisoner transport in October 2019. Palmer is charged with official oppression and assault-bodily injury. Former Deputy Austin Palmer (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office) He was arrested on those charges in January 2020. Both are Class A misdemeanors, punishable by a maximum fine of $4,000 and jail time of up to one year. The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office was appointed to handle this case after the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office recused itself. Palmer started with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office as a Detention Service Officer in November 2007 and promoted to Deputy in January 2013.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Small Grass Fire Sparked By ‘Something That Flew Off Power Line’ Extinguished In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Chopper 11 flew over the scene of a 2-alarm grass fire ignited by “something that came off of a power line,” according to firefighters. (credit: Chopper 11) It burned for a short time during the evening traffic hour of August 10. The fire charred a small area of grass at I-20 and Mountain Creek Parkway before it was extinguished. ONCOR is investigating what sparked the blaze.  
Public HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

MedStar Says Response To COVID-Related Calls Has Doubled Since June

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar crews are concerned about a dramatic spike in calls related in COVID-19. The agency says, since June, paramedics have seen a 104% increase in patients who are potentially ill from the virus. “It is somewhat taxing,” said Roland Hernandez, a MedStar operations supervisor. “Crew member...

Comments / 25

Community Policy