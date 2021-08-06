Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
London, KY

London Walmart temporarily closed for sanitizing

By Sierra Newton
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WG3vT_0bJydH9B00

The Walmart in London will temporarily close for sanitizing. The company stated this decision was made in consideration of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health expert's guidance.

As an essential business and a member of the London, KY community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time.

The store located at 1851 Highway 192 W will close Friday, August 6 at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to clean and sanitize the building. The store will open back up again on Sunday, August 8 at 6 a.m.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

When the store reopens on Sunday, they will continue with associate health assessments and unvaccinated associates must continue to wear their face masks.

Comments / 2

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

3K+
Followers
1000
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Business
City
London, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#London Walmart#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Spring, TXspringhappenings.com

Woodlands Walmart Closed Until Monday for “Cleaning, Sanitizing, and Stocking”

Spring, Texas – A Woodlands area Walmart store will be closed until Monday, according to a Saturday afternoon announcement. The Facebook page for Walmart’s supercenter at 10001 Woodlands Parkway advised customers that “Our store will be temporarily closed at 2:00 PM today , for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking. We will reopen Monday, August 9, at 6:00 AM.”
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

Walmart in Eastern Kentucky closed for two days for cleaning

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Walmart in London on Highway 192 W posted on their Facebook page Friday morning that they will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on August 6th. Store officials posted that they will be doing deep cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking and will reopen on Sunday, August 8 at 6 p.m.
London, KYWTVQ

Walmart closes London store for COVID cleaning, employees can earn bonus

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Walmart is temporarily closing its London, Ky., store at 1851 Highway 192 W as part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through August 7, providing, store personnel time to restock...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Walmart closing Beach Boulevard store to clean, sanitize

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – Walmart announced Friday it would close its store at 8808 Beach Boulevard for a day and a half to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The store will close at 2 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday. This is at least the fourth store in...
Clarkston, WALewiston Morning Tribune

Clarkston Walmart to close at 2 p.m. today, reopen Wednesday morning, for sanitizing

Clarkston's Walmart will close at 2 p.m. today and reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday to allow for cleaning and sanitizing the building, according to a news release from the company. "As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," Walmart spokeswoman Lauren Willis said in the news release. "In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our (Clarkston) store ... as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community."
Broken Arrow, OKTulsa World

Walmart closes BA store today, Wednesday for cleaning

Walmart is temporarily closing one of its stores in Broken Arrow on Tuesday and Wednesday for cleaning and sanitizing, the company announced. The store at 1770 S. Elm Place, will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday "as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building."
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

Walmart Has Reversed The Mask Policy for Employees

The Delta Variant of COVID-19 is bringing on some changes. Super store Walmart has announced that they are revising their mask policy, once again requiring staff to mask up. Affective as of Friday, July 29th all employees in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates including those who are vaccinated are required to wear masks.
Harlan County, KYWKYT 27

Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart in Harlan on Walton Road posted on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon that it will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on August 8th. Store officials posted that they will be doing deep cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking and will reopen on Tuesday, August 10 at 6 a.m.
Ocean City, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

MASSIVE RECALL ALERT: Thousands of Pounds of Chicken Sold at Aldi, Other Stores

Concerns over an outbreak of salmonella have resulted in the recalling of more than 60,000 lbs. of chicken products sold by Aldi and other retailers. The manufacturer at the center of the recall is Serenade Foods, and reportedly affects several brands of frozen, raw, breaded, and stuffed chicken products dating from February 24th and February 25th of this year, according to CNN.com.
RetailPosted by
CNN

These top US chains are reinstating their mask requirements

New York CNN Business — Top US retail and food chains have updated their mask policies since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas with substantial Covid-19 transmission. That designation includes more than two-thirds of US...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bramble temporarily closes Pearl District location

TULSA, Okla. — “Our 6th and Peoria stores kitchen has been running bare bones the last 13 days”. Bramble Breakfast and Bar is temporarily closing their Pearl District location Tuesday, August 10 to give employees time to prep and others some much needed time off. Bramble says many of their employees have worked more than 10 days in a row to keep their doors open.
Glen Arbor, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Fire temporarily closes Crystal River Outfitters

GLEN ARBOR — Officials are investigating the cause of an early Saturday morning fire at Crystal River Outfitters, a kayak and canoe rental business on River Street. Chief Bryan Ferguson of the Glen Lake Fire Department Chief Bryan Ferguson said in a press release a passing motorist called 9-1-1 and when fire crews arrived on scene at 6:35 a.m. they found a structure fire with visible smoke and flames.
IndustryKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: With Sysco halting deliveries, EVCO and other distributors straining to meet new demand

Supply and workforce shortages are impacting food suppliers on a national scale. It was announced Tuesday that national food distributor Sysco has had to halt deliveries to a number of restaurants in Kansas due to “labor shortages.” Shortages in both resources and staff have become commonplace over the past 16 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation involving Sysco is not an isolated one according to EVCO President David Evans who recently spoke with KVOE News.

Comments / 2

Community Policy