Minors: Adrian Martinez rolling with Missions; Covid-19 cancels Storm game
At 24 years old, Adrián Martinez is enjoying a breakout season at Double-A San Antonio. The 6-foot-2 right-hander was named the Double-A Central’s pitcher of the month in July after allowing one earned run over 28 1/3 innings with the Missions. The roll was interrupted with three runs allowed in five innings in the Missions’ extra-innings loss on Thursday, pushing his ERA to 2.41, lowest among the Padres’ starting pitching prospects across all levels.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
