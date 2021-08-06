Minors: Adrian Martinez rolling with Missions; Covid-19 cancels Storm game

It’s hard not to get excited when listening to Nebraska talk about its passing game these days. Then you turn on a college football podcast with more of a wide-angle national view than a narrow local lens and that optimism gets doused with just the coldest of cold water. I was listening to one the other day—which shall remain nameless because I like the show and no national talk show can really be expected to fully understand the nuances of all 130 teams—and that exact thing happened.