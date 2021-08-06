Cancel
Georgetown County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Georgetown by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Georgetown The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Georgetown County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1248 PM EDT, Radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms. Over an inch of rain fell earlier this morning in this same area. Minor flooding is expected in spots through early afternoon. * Some locations that may experience spot flooding include Georgetown, Sampit, Graves, North Santee, Lambert and Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

alerts.weather.gov

#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Sampit#Graves
