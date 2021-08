The EU could introduce a new ban to American tourists as soon as this week. Here is what this may actually mean for summer travel from the US to Europe and what to look for. With reports out in the last couple of weeks that the US would not be opening their borders to European visitors (for the most part) for a while yet (and when they do, it will likely require a vaccination certificate), now we have reports that the EU may put the US on the ban list again. Here is what that could mean.