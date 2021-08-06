Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Picklesburgh to return to Pittsburgh this month, safety precautions will be in place

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — This is a big dill! Picklesburgh is returning to Pittsburgh later this month.

Picklesburgh is a celebration of everything dill pickle complete with its signature giant 35′ Heinz pickle balloon floating above.

The festival will take place on the Andy Warhol (7th Street) Bridge this year. This is the sixth year of the event, and organizers said it will be the best yet.

Some of the events include a pickle juice drinking contest, two stages with various musical guests, food and merchandise featuring pickles.

Organizers said safety precautions will be in place, even though Picklesburgh is an outdoor, open-air festival.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is recommending those who attend be fully vaccinated. Those unvaccinated will be required to wear a face mask or covering.

Festival organizers will be continually monitoring health and safety guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Allegheny County Health Department, and will modify requirements as needed to ensure public safety.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Picklesburgh.com/Safety for the most up-to-date health and safety precautions.

The free event runs from Aug. 20 - Aug. 22.

