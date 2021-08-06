Video: Family Fun with Storytime GR

View more in
Family Relationships
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.
Medina, OH|coolcleveland.com
Medina Affair on the Square Is a Day of Family Fun
Sun 8/8 @ 11AM-5PM For the 29th year, Medina is hosting its Affair on the Square Craft & Vintage Fair in its downtown square, yet another handmade market where you can do your Christmas shopping now, picking up items you can be pretty sure no one else will give, including unique jewelry and home décor, soaps and lotions, vintage and repurposed wearables and much more.
Hastings, NE|Hastings Tribune
Celebrate Recovery unites community through family fun
Recovering addicts and their families joined hands with the Hastings community at large to share an evening of fun, games, hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and moral support at the 11th annual Recovery in the Park event Tuesday night at Chautauqua Park. More than 500 people — a large percentage...
Bond County, IL|wgel.com
Housing Family Fun Day Cancelled
The Family Fun Day at the Bond County Housing, which was scheduled for Friday, August 6, has been cancelled due to staff shortage.
Toledo, OH|13abc.com
Plenty of free family fun at Toledo Jeep Fest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jeeps are about to take over the streets of downtown Toledo as this year’s edition of Toledo Jeep Fest hits high gear Friday. While most of the event focuses on the iconic vehicle, there will also be plenty of fun activities for the “junior Jeepers.” Festival Park and the new upper-level space at Imagination Station will be transformed into Kid’s Zone this weekend.
Topeka, KS|KSNT
FORGE celebrates family fun night at Evergy Plaza
TOPEKA (KSNT) – FORGE of Topeka celebrated a family fun night Tuesday at Evergy Plaza. “FORGE is a young talent group, 18 to 40 years of age, they are young professionals here in Topeka,” said FORGE Play Herd Chair Sabrina Crevoiserat. “It is mostly a volunteer organization. Tonight we are here at Evergy Plaza for our family festival. We have the fountains, Nancy’s Face Art, Vikings Grille and Kona Ice and it’s all free for families to enjoy themselves.”
lcnme.com
Family Fun Day Lobster Bake
There will be live music by The Oystermen, catering and beer & wine cash bar by the Narrows Tavern’s Jeff Hurd, cash oyster bar by The HUB of Bristol, mega bubbles for kids, three types of raffles, and elbow rubbing with elected officials and special guests. Learn more and make reservations: https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/lobster.
West Point, IA|Daily Gate City
Family Fun Night set for Saturday
Lee County Conservation presents Family Fun Night at Pollmiller Park Campground (2448 County Rd 103 West Point, IA 52656) 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The event features a free public paddle at the beach, as well as, a fun celebration of “Christmas in July” at the campground, where campers are invited to decorate their campsites with Christmas lights and décor. Prizes will be awarded to the campers with the holly-jolliest of Christmas displays.
Gladwin County, MI|Gladwin County Record
Find family fun at the YoungLife annual Pig Roast
Gladwin YoungLife invites the community to its 7th annual pig roast fundraising event from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 963 N. M-18. The event promises to be packed with fun for the entire family, with kid’s games, a pie auction, bounce house, face painting, and new this year, corn hole tournament. The meal will be provided by Smokin’ Bob-B-Que.
Baldwin County, GA|Union-Recorder
14th annual Family Fun Day this weekend
The 14th annual Family Fun Day is set to take place Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in the Pecan Grove on the former Central State Hospital campus. The free event will feature giveaways of furniture, shopping sprees, 2,000 bookbags and 21 scholarships for area students. Sponsors including Five Star...
Broomfield, CO|broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield FISH hosting Family Fun Day
Broomfield FISH is hosting its Family Fun Day and Resource Fair on Friday. Community members are invited to stop by 6 Garden Center between noon and 2 p.m. for games, food and prizes, as well as a chance to meet and connect with partner organizations. “Activities will include a pop-up...
Berrien Springs, MI|andrews.edu
Niles Westside Family Fun Day: Aug. 10
When: Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Where: Niles Adventist School, 110 N Fairview Ave, Niles, MI (nilesadventistschool.org) All ages are invited to join us for free activities such as a bounce house; slip & slide; petting zoo; firefighter & ambulance visits; and free popsicles. For more information, call 269-683-5444.
Niles, MI|Niles Daily Star
Niles church to host Family Fun Fest Saturday
NILES — A day of free fun is coming to the Niles community this weekend as a local church hosts a family-friendly event. Community Evangelical Free Church, 120 E. Bertrand Road, Niles, will host a free Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature bounce houses, a water slide, carnival games, crafts, prize drawings and a children’s Bible story. The event will also have a prayer tent to be used by people of all ages.
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Storytime GR adds additional 'Storytime in the Park' dates through end of August
The events take place in MLK Park and Lincoln Park from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento, CA|Mountain Democrat
Fairytale Town hosts family fun
Fairytale Town hosts sone end-of-summer events for youth and adults. For more information about these and other upcoming programs visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-5233. Fairytale Town Family Campout. 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 — Spend the night under the stars at Fairytale Town....
thedesertreview.com
Families gather for extreme fun at new Xtreme Fun Center
EL CENTRO — The Xtreme Fun Center celebrated its grand opening with balloon decorations and food inside the arcade center at 411 E. Aurora Drive at the corner of Dogwood Avenue close to Interstate 8 east of El Centro. Initially, a few customers came in when the fun center opened...
Kids|active.com
Fun STEAM Activities for the Whole Family
You've seen it time and again: the wonder in their eyes when your kids see something for the first time, the curiosity when posed with a challenge and the determination to figure it out. STEAM activities (standing for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) naturally lend toward more of these moments. They're designed to support and encourage learning opportunities thought innovative thinking and play.
discovernepa.com
Family Fun in August 2021
NEPA Still Has Plenty of Summertime Fun Left in Store. It seems like we were just uncovering the pool and grabbing that first ice cream cone of the season. Then, like blink of an eye, it’s August, the last month of freedom before classes start again. But don’t get the back-to-school blues just yet. As far as we’re concerned, we still have tons of summer fun left.
Coopersville, MI|Fox17
Coopersville & Marne Railway for nostalgia or family fun
ONE OF WEST MICHIGAN’S ICONIC FAMILY ACTIVITIES IS AVAILABLE AGAIN: THE COOPERSVILLE & MARNE RAILWAY. — The return of the Coopersville & Marne Railway creates the opportunity for way too many plays on words: It’s back on track, it’s on a roll. Let’s stop there. The fact is that one...
Coral Springs, FL|Posted byTalk Media
‘Family Fun Nights’ Coming to Coral Springs
A night of family fun and games is coming to Coral Springs, just in time for the new school year. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will host Family Fun Night at Coral Springs Gymnasium, 2501 Coral Springs Dr., on August 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., and every second Wednesday of the month thereafter, officials said. Admission is free.
Yoga|freelibrary.org
It's Family Fun Month!
August is Family Fun Month, and we think the Free Library is the perfect place to celebrate!. Whether you're looking for outdoor in-person or virtual events or suggestions for at-home activities to do on your own schedule, the Free Library has you covered when it comes to making memories with the whole family!
