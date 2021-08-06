Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Penguins, Senators, Oilers, More

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s NHL rumors rundown, as questions about the salary cap continue in Tampa Bay, is there any chance Steven Stamkos could/would be on the move? Meanwhile, should fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins expect much action? They’ve not spent much money or made many moves so far in free agency. Is there any reason that might change? Has Brady Tkachuk passed a message along to the Ottawa Senators organization telling them what it will take to get him to sign a long-term extension? Finally, could Darnell Nurse get $10 million per season if he’s signed twice in the next five years?

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Marcus Pettersson
Person
Leon Draisaitl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Darnell Nurse#Leave Tampa Bay During#Athletic#The Nhl Expansion Draft#Pittsburgh Hockey Now#Gm#K Mart#Nordstrom#The Ottawa Senators#Tsn#Rfa#Oilers Now#Edmonton#The Hockey Writers#Nhltradetalk Com#Sportster#Thw News#Oilers Overtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Related
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Trade Rumors August 9

The Devils, Rangers & Islanders are in the running for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. – The Fourth Period. Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the most interesting players on the trade market, considered a high risk, high-reward player. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko was one of the best players in the league, putting up 30+ goals and 60+ points in each season. But since then, Tarasenko has dealt with injuries, causing him to miss the majority of the last two seasons. If Tarasenko can stay healthy and return back to his prime form, it would be a steal for the team that gets him but if he continues to have injury problems, it will be a major letdown. The three teams that have expressed the most interest in Tarasenko are the Devils, Rangers and Islanders: The Devils are trying to add another sniper next to Jack Hughes, the Islanders are attempting to add some more star power to the offense, and the Rangers want to replace Pavel Buchnevich by getting Tarasenko.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Notable NHL Captains Who Got Traded

The calendar recently turned to August, and disgruntled Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel remains on the roster. Whether or not he needs significant surgery to repair any ailments he has is not the topic of discussion these days, instead, the Sabres claim to be in control of the process. They refuse to let Eichel go for nothing, despite the relationship with their captain being all but destroyed.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLPensBurgh

NHL Free Agency: Penguins sign forward Brock McGinn

The Pittsburgh Penguins made their first major dip in free agency when they signed forward Brock McGinn to a four year deal worth an annual average value of $2.75 million per season. McGinn, 27, is coming off six seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he was drafted in the second round in 2012.
Posted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Former Penguins as Free Agents: Who Signed, Who is Still Unemployed

The U.S. Federal government is ending the unemployment bonus in September, so more than a few folks will need to fill the many open jobs, though a few NHL players may be unemployed a little longer as teams wait until closer to training camp to scoop up last-minute bargains. Several former Pittsburgh Penguins are still on the market, a few others have signed healthy contracts, and one former Penguins fan favorite is probably headed for the beach.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on David Krejci, New York Islanders and More

Former Boston Bruins center David Krejci may have announced his intentions of returning to the Czech Republic to continue his playing career, but that did not stop other teams from reaching out regarding his plans. The latest on Boston's now-former alternate captain headlines a collection of NHL rumors that also...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Getzlaf, Tarasenko Trade

While goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury ponders his future after his stunning trade by the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks, his former Pittsburgh Penguins club doesn't seem too motivated to pry him from the Windy City. Fleury reportedly found out the Knights sent him to the Hawks for a minor...
NHLPensBurgh

Hockey world mourns passing of former Penguin GM Tony Esposito

The hockey world mourned the passing of Hall of Famer and legendary figure Tony Esposito on Tuesday. Esposito is best known for being one of the top goalies in the NHL during the 1970s, when he won multiple Vezina trophies with the Chicago Blackhawks. Later on, he was instrumental in starting the ownership for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the early 1990’s.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Sign Last RFA, Wild Locker Room Fight Comes to Light

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed their last RFA on Thursday, a few hours after general manager Ron Hextall explained why they fired goalie coach Mike Buckley and replaced him with Andy Chiodo. PHN slipped a little question about free agency or trades into the presser, too. We also kind of broke the news that Zach Aston-Reese signed a one-year deal, though it looks like our buddy Frank Seravalli at Daily Faceoff beat us to Twitter–anyway, we were hours before anyone else locally. A wild Penguins fight at practice that spilled over into the locker room with Evgeni Malkin came to light via a national podcast, and the Boston Bruins are churning the NHL trade market.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins Should Consider Adding a Veteran Goalie for Training Camp

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Penguins made a few moves as the team tried to make themselves tougher to play against. While the additions of Brock McGinn and Danton Heinen up front should certainly provide depth to the forward group, management should consider bringing in a veteran goalie to training camp to ramp up the internal competition in the crease.
NHLwesb.com

Penguins Add 3 After NHL Free Agency Opens

The Pittsburgh Penguins made multiple signings yesterday after the NHL’s free agency period officially opened at noon. First the team agreed to re-sign 26-year-old forward Dominik Simon to a one-year, two-way contract worth a league-minimum $750,000 at the NHL level. Simon played 164 career games with the Penguins, scoring 64 points, and then was allowed to walk as a free agent in the 2020 offseason. He spent last season with the Calgary Flames going pointless in 11 games.
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers: Recapping the team’s 2021 NHL Draft Class

Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers NHL Draft was kind of quiet. After deciding to pass on a potential future franchise goalie in Jesper Wallstedt the team decided to draft Xavier Bourgault with their first-round pick, but let’s not get too ahead of ourselves here. The...
NHLbutlerradio.com

Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese, a restricted free agent, elected for salary arbitration. The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced Aston-Reese was one of 17 players to do so Sunday. Aston-Reese, 26, recently completed a two-year contract that carried a salary cap hit of $1 million. Last season, Aston-Reese appeared...
NHLSporting News

NHL offseason power rankings 2021: Devils, Oilers move up while Sabres remain in the basement

These may be the dog days of summer, but that hasn't stopped the NHL from staying busy as bees, because the offseason is everyone's favorite time to rejig everything. The free-agent floodgates opened July 28 with a number of big names ripe for the taking. It took a Brinks truck backing up for some teams to entice guys, like blueliner Dougie Hamilton, who hauled in $63 million from the Devils over the next seven years. Other teams were a bit more conservative and focused on re-signing some of their own unrestricted free agents. The biggest name who decided not to change addresses was Alex Ovechkin, who agreed to stick around the U.S. capital for another five years.
NHLchatsports.com

The specter of Marc-Andre Fleury hangs over the Penguins as NHL free agency begins

On the eve of free agency yesterday, the hockey world was rocked by the reigning Vezina winning goalie traded — really given away —without his knowledge or approval. That the goalie happened to be Marc-Andre Fleury, who according to his agent is going to “seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time” might have thrown quite the twist into the plans of the Penguins.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Oilers, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Islanders, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jack Eichel’s agents release an alarming statement that changes the dynamic of the relationship between the player and the organization in a major way. Meanwhile, are the Edmonton Oilers seriously considering making a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo? What’s the status on Jake DeBrusk with the Boston Bruins and will they use him in a trade to try and replace David Krejci? Finally, what the New York Islanders up to and how were the Toronto Maple Leafs able to scoop up Nick Ritchie?
NHLAndover Townsman

Andover's Lachance drafted by NHL's Edmonton Oilers

Andover’s Shane Lachance saw the news first on television. Then, moments later, the phone call arrived to make the dream a reality. The 17-year-old was officially a National Hockey League draft pick. Lachance was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft — No. 186 overall — by...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Re-Sign Zohorna to 2-Year Deal; 2nd Year is NHL Only

The Pittsburgh Penguins locked up their big Czech prospect who had fans salivating last season. Radim Zohorna signed a two-year deal with the Penguins on Tuesday, according to GM Ron Hextall. Last season, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Zohorna played his first season in North America. He played most of the season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy