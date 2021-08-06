Olympic champion Sunisa Lee to receive parade in St. Paul

American women gymnasts have won gold medals in the all-around competition at the past four Olympic Games: Carly Patterson in 2004, Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012, and Simone Biles in 2016. The closest that any other country has come to such a streak is the Soviet Union, which, in 1960, earned its third consecutive all-around gold. But Biles’s announcement, on Wednesday, that she would sit out the all-around, as she had the team finals the day before, seemed likely to put an end to Team U.S.A.’s string of victories. Without Biles, the top qualifier going into the all-around was Rebeca Andrade, representing Brazil as an individual competitor. (The country did not qualify to send an entire team.) Last weekend, during qualifications, Andrade had come unusually close to beating Biles, trailing her by only several tenths of a point. Other contenders for the podium included two Russians—Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova, who’d qualified in fourth and fifth place—and Sunisa Lee, Biles’s eighteen-year-old teammate, who’d qualified in third.