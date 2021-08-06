Cancel
Sports

Olympic champion Sunisa Lee to receive parade in St. Paul

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL,, Minn. (AP) — The city of St. Paul will host a parade to celebrate Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, who took home the gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around, as well as a team silver and bronze in the uneven bars. The parade will be on Sunday, from...

Minnesota State
Person
Sunisa Lee
#Paul Will#Gymnastics#Uneven Bars#Ap
SportsFrankfort Times

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father's slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

Gov. Walz, St. Paul Mayor Carter declare Friday ‘Sunisa Lee Day’

Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed Friday, July 30, 2021, as Sunisa Lee Day in Minnesota. This announcement comes roughly 12 hours after Lee earned a gold medal in the women’s gymnastics all-around competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She is the first Hmong American to represent Team USA at the Olympics.
Minnesota StateWest Central Tribune

Minnesota's Sunisa Lee crowned women's all-around champion

TOKYO — Sunisa Lee claimed the coveted all-around gold medal many expected to see go to her United States teammate Simone Biles on Thursday, as the Tokyo Olympics gymnastics competition moved on without its biggest star. With Biles watching from the front row at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Lee clinched...
Politicsvoiceofalexandria.com

Walz Declares Sunisa Lee Day To Honor Olympic Gold Medalist

(Saint Paul, MN) -- Governor Walz is declaring today (Friday) as Suni Lee Day in Minnesota to celebrate the U.S. Olympic gold medalist. The 18-year-old from Saint Paul won the all-around women's gymnastics competition Thursday in Tokyo. The governor's proclamation says "Suni Lee, Minnesota's own, has made our state and country proud by etching her name among the legendary USA Olympians that have won at the Summer Games." Lee is the first-ever Hmong American Olympian.
Saint Paul, MNfox9.com

St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee wins all-around gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (FOX 9) - Suni Lee, 18, of St. Paul, Minnesota is an Olympic champion. Lee won the women’s individual all-around gold medal in gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday. The 18-year-old hit all four of her routines on vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise to finish first ahead of Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee.
Saint Paul, MNmprnews.org

Timeline: Olympian Sunisa Lee's path from St. Paul to stardom

St. Paul gymnast Sunisa Lee vaulted herself into the pantheon of U.S. sports legends when she won the women’s all-around title at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, becoming the fifth consecutive American and the first Asian American to take home the title. Lee, 18, had already made history as the first...
SportsThe New Yorker

Sunisa Lee’s Stunning Olympic Victory

American women gymnasts have won gold medals in the all-around competition at the past four Olympic Games: Carly Patterson in 2004, Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012, and Simone Biles in 2016. The closest that any other country has come to such a streak is the Soviet Union, which, in 1960, earned its third consecutive all-around gold. But Biles’s announcement, on Wednesday, that she would sit out the all-around, as she had the team finals the day before, seemed likely to put an end to Team U.S.A.’s string of victories. Without Biles, the top qualifier going into the all-around was Rebeca Andrade, representing Brazil as an individual competitor. (The country did not qualify to send an entire team.) Last weekend, during qualifications, Andrade had come unusually close to beating Biles, trailing her by only several tenths of a point. Other contenders for the podium included two Russians—Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova, who’d qualified in fourth and fifth place—and Sunisa Lee, Biles’s eighteen-year-old teammate, who’d qualified in third.
Gymnasticsfox10phoenix.com

Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold win inspires flipbook art

U.S. gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee’s gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics inspired people everywhere, including a flipbook artist. Ben Zurawaski, who also goes by the name theflippist on Youtube, made his latest creation from Lee’s performance. Zurawaski posted a Youtube video featuring his flipbook art of Lee’s routine and...
SportsPosted by
People

Sunisa Lee Wins Bronze Medal in Uneven Bars Final After Becoming All-Around Champion at Tokyo Olympics

Sunisa "Suni" Lee has earned another medal to her collection at the Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, the 18-year-old gymnast won bronze in the women's uneven bars final with a score of 14.500 at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, officially earning her second individual medal. (Lee won gold in the individual all-around and won silver with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum during the team final.)
Saint Paul, MNmprnews.org

St. Paul gymnast Sunisa Lee wins bronze in uneven bars

St. Paul gymnast Sunisa Lee added to her Olympic medal haul on Sunday, adding a bronze in uneven bars to go along with her gold in all-around and silver in the team event. Belgium's Nina Derwael took the gold medal, and Russia's Anastasia Ilyankova won silver. Lee is set to...
Saint Paul, MNktoe.com

St. Paul Celebrates Suni Lee

(St. Paul, MN) — The city of St. Paul has shown it is proud of Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee. On Sunday, a parade was held to honor Lee, who took home bronze, silver, and gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics. Following that, a program was hosted at Aldrich Arena, where Governor Walz commended her and highlighted her status as the first Hmong-American Olympian. Lee said she was overwhelmed to feel all the love during such a “truly incredible” day.
GymnasticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gymnast Sunisa Lee is welcomed back to Minnesota with huge celebration parade after winning Olympic gold medal for Team USA after Simone Biles withdrew from contest

A victory parade has been held for all-around gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee in her home state of Minnesota. St. Paul residents celebrated Suni with a parade on Sunday afternoon after the 18-year-old soared and tumbled her way to all-around U.S. victory last week. Suni brought home three medals for the...
Maplewood, MNfox9.com

Suni Lee parade and celebration planned Sunday in St. Paul, Maplewood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - More details are being released about Sunday's parade in St. Paul for Olympic gymnastics all-around champion Suni Lee. According to Ramsey County officials, the parade will start at 3 p.m. and will run along White Bear Avenue, starting at Arlington Avenue and ending at the Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, where a program will begin at 4 p.m.
Saint Paul, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

St. Paul parade honors Suni Lee's historic gold-medal win

Gold medal draped around her neck, Sunisa Lee rode high atop a fire truck through the streets of St. Paul's East Side on Sunday as thousands gathered to celebrate the 18-year-old gymnast's return home after a stunning Olympic performance in Tokyo. As Lee waved to the crowd, flanked by her...

