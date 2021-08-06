Cancel
Video. Brave the Shave for those fighting cancer

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Grove City, OHWFMJ.com

Grove City Relay for Life raising money to fight cancer

Relay for Life of Grove City is taking place Saturday to raise money to fight cancer. The American Cancer Society is holding the event at Grove City Memorial Park until 11 p.m. As of Saturday afternoon, Relay for Life has raised $54,141 of its $56,000 goal. The event includes a...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Thousands taking part in Pelotonia fight against cancer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands are taking part in the big Pelotonia race over the next two days. The event raises big money for cancer research. The race is not only about having fun, but also about saving lives. After a year off due to COVID, Pelotonia is back in-person...
CancerGettysburg Times

Help us fight back against cancer at Relay For Life event

No one wants to hear the words you have cancer, and most people don’t expect to hear those words right before their 29th birthday. This is the reality Ben and Faith Taylor had to face when Ben was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018. Ben’s story started with having a colonoscopy in 2018 that couldn’t be completed because there was a tumor present in his colon.
Kinderhook, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Kinderhook 12-year-old gaining strength after cancer fight

The COVID-19 pandemic turned life as we know it upside down, but during that time, a 12-year-old from Kinderhook received a devastating diagnosis that would change his life forever. Time spent alongside Kyle Stickles’ baseball coach, Joe Pelizza, looks very different these days. He’s now Kyle’s physical therapist, seeing the...
WFAA

After losing mom to cancer, McKinney teen fighting to help find a cure

MCKINNEY, Texas — In Texas, 13-year-old mixed martial arts fighters aren’t allowed to compete. If they could, Abbi Staples, of McKinney, would be hard to beat. “She could go fight in an amateur fight and be successful,” said her trainer Don Turnage. But no matter how often she wins, Abbi...
Atlanta, GAthebertshow.com

We Honor An Atlanta Icon Who’s Fighting Brain Cancer

A few months ago, Channel 2 Action News Anchor Jovita Moore revealed that two masses were found on her brain. Since her surgery she has been out, and last week she gave an update on her status. She has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer. At this time there...
Hillsborough County, FLospreyobserver.com

Those Battling Cancer Receive Kindness And Pillows From A Senior At Newsome High School

Cancer has impacted many lives. Grace Allen, a rising senior at Newsome High School, felt impassioned to give to those who were battling the horrendous disease. Allen has been involved in Girl Scouts for 13 years. With her involvement comes awards at the Bronze, Silver and Gold level. Each award revolves around a project. Allen has devoted each project to spreading kindness to cancer patients.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Artificial intelligence used in fight against cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Artificial intelligence is being used to improve medical care. WATS 3D is a breakthrough technology to detect and prevent esophageal cancer. Dr. Chaitanya Pant is a gastroenterologist at Prevea Health who was the first in Green Bay to use this new technology. He talked with...
CancerWebMD

Immunotherapy May Help Fight Some Advanced Colon Cancers

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Immunotherapy helped extend the lives of some patients with the most common type of advanced colon cancer, researchers report. The new findings are important, they noted, because immunotherapy doesn't typically work against microsatellite stable (MSS) colon cancer. These patients have few treatment options once their disease no longer responds to chemotherapy.
Cancerspectrumlocalnews.com

Empire State Ride bicyclists motivated to fight cancer

The American Cancer Society estimates that 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year alone. And as many in the region are familiar with, a cancer diagnosis doesn't only impact the person who receives it. Every biker on the Empire State Ride has their motivation....
Advocacypctonline.com

Western Exterminator Hosts Parade for Child Fighting Cancer

THERMAL, Calif. — Local Coachella Valley businesses, first responders and town officials recently gathered at a community parade hosted by Western Exterminator to honor six-year-old Valentin Garcia, who has fought brain cancer twice in his young life. Fire trucks, police cars, specialty vehicles, community members and Western Exterminator mascot Mr....

