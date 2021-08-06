Video. Brave the Shave for those fighting cancer

View more in
Health
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Cancer|Sunderland Echo
Brave five-year-old beats covid to continue battle with incurable brain cancer
The courageous five-year-old has gone through a painstaking ordeal ever since she was found to have a rare brain tumour in 2018. Lana, from Houghton, who has a fast growing ATRT (Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor) was diagnosed when an MRI scan found a large mass on her brain. The little...
Cancer|survivornet.com
Brave siblings, 7 and 2, Fight Back After Both Are Diagnosed With Childhood Cancer; What Is Ewing Sarcoma?
An Arkansas mother found herself living every parents’ worst nightmare when her 7-year-old daughter was diagnosed with childhood cancer. Then, her 2-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer. That mother is Alyssa Lewis, and she tells Fox 24 that it all began with her daughter Abigail. The child would often wake...
Grove City, OH|WFMJ.com
Grove City Relay for Life raising money to fight cancer
Relay for Life of Grove City is taking place Saturday to raise money to fight cancer. The American Cancer Society is holding the event at Grove City Memorial Park until 11 p.m. As of Saturday afternoon, Relay for Life has raised $54,141 of its $56,000 goal. The event includes a...
Cancer|22 WSBT
Relay for Life: Participants walk for hours to raise money for those battling cancer
Right now people in our area are walking to help find a cure for cancer in the relay for life. They have been walking for about 23 hours to raise money and honor those who have lost their battle to the disease. Proceeds will go to help those who are...
Columbus, OH|WSYX ABC6
Thousands taking part in Pelotonia fight against cancer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands are taking part in the big Pelotonia race over the next two days. The event raises big money for cancer research. The race is not only about having fun, but also about saving lives. After a year off due to COVID, Pelotonia is back in-person...
Cancer|Gettysburg Times
Help us fight back against cancer at Relay For Life event
No one wants to hear the words you have cancer, and most people don’t expect to hear those words right before their 29th birthday. This is the reality Ben and Faith Taylor had to face when Ben was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018. Ben’s story started with having a colonoscopy in 2018 that couldn’t be completed because there was a tumor present in his colon.
Kinderhook, NY|spectrumlocalnews.com
Kinderhook 12-year-old gaining strength after cancer fight
The COVID-19 pandemic turned life as we know it upside down, but during that time, a 12-year-old from Kinderhook received a devastating diagnosis that would change his life forever. Time spent alongside Kyle Stickles’ baseball coach, Joe Pelizza, looks very different these days. He’s now Kyle’s physical therapist, seeing the...
WFAA
After losing mom to cancer, McKinney teen fighting to help find a cure
MCKINNEY, Texas — In Texas, 13-year-old mixed martial arts fighters aren’t allowed to compete. If they could, Abbi Staples, of McKinney, would be hard to beat. “She could go fight in an amateur fight and be successful,” said her trainer Don Turnage. But no matter how often she wins, Abbi...
Oklahoma State|okcfox.com
FOX25 Fights Cancer: Proton Therapy Awareness Month on Living Oklahoma
FOX25 and Living Oklahoma Fight Cancer shining a light on awarness. Each Monday FOX25 News or Living Oklahoma raising awarness in the fight to end cancer by bringing stories related to various cancer and how to prevent or treat them. This month the focus is on life-saving proton therpay. Jasmine...
Hamilton, OH|WKRC
Local salon offering free cuts to those who donate their hair for cancer
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Making people feel beautiful is the mission Casey Thompson has for every person who sits in her chair at Beyoutiful Salon, barber, and spa in Hamilton. Since July, she’s been running a hair donation drive to help aid in a larger effort to create wigs for women battling cancer.
Atlanta, GA|thebertshow.com
We Honor An Atlanta Icon Who’s Fighting Brain Cancer
A few months ago, Channel 2 Action News Anchor Jovita Moore revealed that two masses were found on her brain. Since her surgery she has been out, and last week she gave an update on her status. She has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer. At this time there...
Woodford County, IL|Central Illinois Proud
‘Having the Grace to stomp cancer’, Community showing support for 15-year-olds fight against cancer
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – A small community came together to raise money and show support for a young cattle exhibiter. A sea of blue covered the annual 4H Beef Show at the fairgrounds in Woodford County on Thursday. Their shirts saying “having the grace to stomp cancer”. “We’re a...
Cincinnati, OH|Fox 19
West Chester cancer survivor walking cross country to help families fighting cancer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State man is using his feet instead of a car on a cross-country trip to help families fighting cancer. West Chester native Cody O’Connor is walking from New York to Los Angeles to raise money for his own non-profit, which helps families fighting cancer. O’Connor was...
Houston, TX|Posted byKHOU
Hope Lodge provides free support for those going through cancer treatment
Watching a loved one battle cancer isn't easy but the American Cancer Society hopes to ease the burden with its new Hope Lodge opening in the Texas Medical Center.
Hillsborough County, FL|ospreyobserver.com
Those Battling Cancer Receive Kindness And Pillows From A Senior At Newsome High School
Cancer has impacted many lives. Grace Allen, a rising senior at Newsome High School, felt impassioned to give to those who were battling the horrendous disease. Allen has been involved in Girl Scouts for 13 years. With her involvement comes awards at the Bronze, Silver and Gold level. Each award revolves around a project. Allen has devoted each project to spreading kindness to cancer patients.
Monroe County, PA|brctv13.com
Boundless Yoga Holds Head Shaving Event for Pediatric Cancer Research
Several Monroe County residents said goodbye to a full head of hair to help a worthy cause. Boundless yoga in Stroudsburg held a head shaving event on Saturday to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Attendees donated money to St. Baldrick's Foundation, which is the largest non-government funder of pediatric...
Green Bay, WI|WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Artificial intelligence used in fight against cancer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Artificial intelligence is being used to improve medical care. WATS 3D is a breakthrough technology to detect and prevent esophageal cancer. Dr. Chaitanya Pant is a gastroenterologist at Prevea Health who was the first in Green Bay to use this new technology. He talked with...
Cancer|WebMD
Immunotherapy May Help Fight Some Advanced Colon Cancers
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Immunotherapy helped extend the lives of some patients with the most common type of advanced colon cancer, researchers report. The new findings are important, they noted, because immunotherapy doesn't typically work against microsatellite stable (MSS) colon cancer. These patients have few treatment options once their disease no longer responds to chemotherapy.
Cancer|spectrumlocalnews.com
Empire State Ride bicyclists motivated to fight cancer
The American Cancer Society estimates that 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year alone. And as many in the region are familiar with, a cancer diagnosis doesn't only impact the person who receives it. Every biker on the Empire State Ride has their motivation....
Advocacy|pctonline.com
Western Exterminator Hosts Parade for Child Fighting Cancer
THERMAL, Calif. — Local Coachella Valley businesses, first responders and town officials recently gathered at a community parade hosted by Western Exterminator to honor six-year-old Valentin Garcia, who has fought brain cancer twice in his young life. Fire trucks, police cars, specialty vehicles, community members and Western Exterminator mascot Mr....
