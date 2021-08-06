Cancel
West Columbia, SC

Firefighters battling apartment fire at Riverbend Apartments in West Columbia

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Columbia, SC 08/06/2021 (Paul Kirby) – Firefighters from the City of West Columbia, Lexington County, the Irmo Fire District, and the City of Cayce’s Department of Public Safety are actively fighting a fire at 100 Riverbend Drive in the West Columbia area of Lexington County. The request for help regarding the fire came into Lexington County’s 911 Center between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. on Friday morning.

