Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Foo Fighters Troll the Westboro Baptist Church Yet Again

By Graham Hartmann
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Foo Fighters have trolled the Westboro Baptist Church yet again, this time as their disco alter-egos the Dee Gees. This is the third time the Foos have wrecked the controversial church, which often pickets concerts and funerals with hateful, homophobic signs. In 2011, the band serenaded Westboro protestors as characters from their “Keep it Clean (Hot Buns)” tour promo, while in 2015, the Foos Rick Rolled them from a flatbed truck.

1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
741
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Ladies And Gentlemen#Foo Fighters Troll#Serenaded Westboro#The Foo Fighters#The Bee Gees#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

9 memorable moments from the Foo Fighters' Amp reopening

A shame that Summerfest went to all that trouble to renovate and improve the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, just for Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters to blow the roof off the new place and rock it into rubble at its reopening show. A glorious, awesome shame. After a two-year...
MusicBillboard

Foo Fighters Close Lollapalooza With 'Love and Respect': 5 Best Moments

“We’re gonna bring you the rock and roll!” Dave Grohl bellowed two songs into Foo Fighters’ set at Lollapalooza on Sunday night (Aug. 1). This declaration wasn’t a surprise -- it arrived as the band was tearing through a face-melting take on “The Pretender” -- but also served as a reminder that Foo Fighters were the only rock-band main stage headliner of the 2021 festival, following Miley Cyrus, Tyler, The Creator and Post Malone at Grant Park in Chicago.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Watch teenage Foo Fighters fan Lauren borrow Dave Grohl’s guitar for killer performance of Monkey Wrench

You don’t get to be the Nicest Man In Rock without making some dreams come true for your fans. Happily, Dave Grohl has a great track record in this respect, whether that’s bringing Foo Fighters to the Italian city of Cesena in 2015 following a plea by Fabio Zaffagnini and the Rockin‘ 1000 or taking time out from a dinner party with friends to sing Sting’s iconic ‘I want my MTV’ lyric from Dire Straits’ Money For Nothing for a Philadelphia musician’s Instagram Live-streamed Grohlathon appeal.
Kansas State1057thexrocks.com

The Foo Fighters Alter Ego The ‘Dee-Gees’ Show Up On A Flat-Bed Truck In Kansas!

Well, X fans, leave it to Dave Grohl and the mighty Foo Fighters to get their point across in a fun and inspiring way! The Foo played in Bonner Springs, Kansas last week, and the show was apparently picketed by members of the Westboro Baptist Church. If you think you’ve heard this story before, well, you would be correct. Dave and the Foo have had some history with the Church in the past. Fast forward to 2021. Dave and his fellow bandmates in the Foo rode out on a flatbed truck and performed the Bee-Gees classic, “You Should Be Dancing”, last week, yep, a public sighting of their alter-ego band, ‘The Dee-Gees!’ Dave was on the microphone, on the flatbed truck, and said the following to the Church members. “Ladies and Gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you!” Dave continued, “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what your supposed to do….I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!” Yep, there you have it! Check out the video below, captured by onlookers who were no doubt surprised to see one of the biggest Rock stars on the planet and his band playing on a flatbed truck in Kansas! Rock!
Music101x.com

WATCH: Foo Fighters Fan Joins On Stage to Perform “Monkey Wrench”

Okay but imagine if Foo Fighters asked you to come on stage and play guitar in a filled amphitheater… pretty rad, right?. Well that happened to one lucky fan in Kansas at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs! Frontman Dave Grohl invited a talented attendee, Lauren, to join them and play guitar for their 1997 track “Monkey Wrench.” Another superfan captured the iconic moment.
Rock Musicwvli927.com

Foo Fighters Confront Haters With Dance Party

The Foo Fighters again took on the Westboro Baptist Church protestors at their concert in Kansas on Friday (August 6th) by heading out to the parking lot in the back of a flatbed truck and speaking to them over a microphone. Dave Grohl told the small sign-toting group, “I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do? Can't you just love everybody? Cause I think it's about love — that's what I think… and you shouldn't be hating. You know what you all should be doing? You should be dancing.” The band then began singing a cover of Bee Gees' “You Should Be Dancing.”
MusicPosted by
1049 The Edge

Dave Grohl Reveals His Foo Fighters Pre-Show Ritual

Does it often seem like the good times have already started when Foo Fighters hit the stage? There's a very good reason for that, as Dave Grohl revealed during a chat with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus for his After School Radio podcast on Apple Music Hits. During their chat, Hoppus spoke...
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Dave Grohl Says This Foo Fighters Song Will Always Make The Setlist

With a band as prolific as Foo Fighters, writing a setlist can't be easy (especially with the addition of their 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight. And according to Dave Grohl, it's not. But no matter what, there's one song that always makes the cut: "Everlong." Grohl recently visited Mark...
CelebritiesPopculture

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks Shares Disappointing News With Her Fans

Fleetwood Mac fans are in for some disappointing news. Stevie Nicks shared with her more than 345,000 Twitter followers that she won't be doing anymore shows this year, despite previously announced lineups. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement posted online. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021."
MusicUSA Today

41 of the greatest singers in rock 'n' roll history

“Let the music do the talking,” as the lyrics go. However, it is usually the voice that sings the song that is the catalyst to great bands. So let’s take a look at some of the greatest to hold a mic in rock history. Bruce Springsteen. Bruce Springsteen’s songs and...
Musicthebrag.com

Dave Grohl reflects on living in Kurt Cobain’s ‘gross’ apartment

Dave Grohl recently sat down with blink-182’s Mark Hoppus on his Apple Music podcast, After School Radio, in an interview that saw him reflect on his earliest encounter with Nirvana. Grohl, a Virginia native, recalled the first time he moved up to Seattle following the dissolution of his band Scream....
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Foo Fighters join lineup for Shaky Knees festival

Foo Fighters are heading to Atlanta this fall to headline the 2021 Shaky Knees festival. Dave Grohl and company join the lineup after news broke that Stevie Nicks and Royal Blood had dropped off the bill. The Fleetwood Mac legend announced Tuesday she was canceling all of her 2021 touring plans due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy