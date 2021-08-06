Cancel
Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.

By The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, Calif. - Officials say Northern California’s Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the country.

The Dixie Fire has consumed 432,813 acres — an increase of 71,000 acres from the night before.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation’s largest active wildfire, at 413,765 acres.

The Dixie Fire is 35% contained and is expected to grow. It currently stands as California’s third-largest wildfire in history. The Bootleg Fire, which was sparked July 6, is 87% contained.

