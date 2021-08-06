Boring, but practical: get this 9-in-1 six-outlet power strip for $15.99

Have all the power you need for your outdoor adventures with the EcoFlow RIVER outdoor power station. This gadget has a whopping 288 Wh capacity and 3 600W AC outlets. In fact, the RIVER can power up to 10 devices at once. It also provides enough power to operate essential devices for hours. What’s more, with its patented X-Stream Technology, it ensures your devices can go from 0% to 80% in less than an hour. In 1.6 hours, it’s fully charged. Also, this power station is great for power outages. That’s because of the XBoost mode, which lets you power things like kitchen appliances and DIY tools. Additionally, you can double your capacity from 288 Wh to 576 Wh when you have the extra battery. Finally, weighing just 11 pounds, this gadget is a bit larger than a toaster, making it easy to take to your campsite.