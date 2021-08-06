Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, NE

Sarpy pastor resigns after alleged theft of $125,000+

By Matt Ryan
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2Zys_0bJyaBkC00

According to a release from the Archdiocese of Omaha, Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell resigned on Thursday after allegedly stealing "over $125,000 from his parish and a Douglas County estate.”

An audit conducted by the Archdiocese of Omaha uncovered the alleged thefts by Gutgsell who was serving as a pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Springfield, Neb.

The archdiocese believes the thefts took place from 2019-2021 and said they were reported to Sarpy County and Douglas County law enforcement.

An internal investigation by the archdiocese will continue, looking back at the financial records of St. Joseph Parish and St. Cecilia Cathedral where Gutgsell served.

With Gutgsell’s departure from St. Joseph Parish, Rev. Scott Hastings was appointed by Archbishop George J. Lucas as the parish’s administrator.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarpy County, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Douglas County, NE
Society
County
Douglas County, NE
City
Springfield, NE
Omaha, NE
Society
City
Omaha, NE
Sarpy County, NE
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Pastor#St Joseph Parish#St Cecilia Cathedral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy