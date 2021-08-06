Cancel
France braces for slump in wine output on weather woes

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France’s wine production could drop by as much as 30% this year to its lowest level in decades after vineyards were hit by spring frosts and summer downpours, its farm ministry said. The weather toll on the harvest could bring further headaches for a French wine sector...

#Weather#Wine#France#Champagne#Reuters#Farm Ministry#French#Hectolitre
