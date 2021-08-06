Sephora at Kohl's locations are opening. See which stores are getting a makeover and when.

Select Kohl’s stores across the country are getting a beauty makeover.

The first four Sephora at Kohl’s locations opened Friday and another 73 are set to open Aug. 20, the two companies announced. Sephora products also are now available for sale online at Kohls.com.

“The unveiling of our new Sephora at Kohl’s in-store experience is a significant milestone in our game-changing partnership with Sephora,” Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement to USA TODAY. “This partnership provides a great opportunity for both brands to reach new customers and elevate Kohl’s as a leading omnichannel retailer.”

A total of 200 Kohl's stores are expected to have Sephora departments added to them this fall.

Kohl's has more than 1,150 locations in 49 states, and the companies plan to bring the Sephora at Kohl's experience to more than 850 stores by 2023 with 400 locations targeted to open in 2022.

Sephora at Kohl’s shops will replace Kohl's current in-store beauty assortment. Instead of being a traditional department store beauty counter like you’d see at Nordstrom or Macy’s, the experience will be like a store within a store occupying about 2,500 square feet near the store entrance. Stores will sell makeup, skin care, hair and fragrance products.

Kohl's and Sephora plan to bring the "Sephora at Kohl's" experience to more than 850 stores by 2023. Kohl's

Jean Andre Rougeot, president and CEO of Sephora Americas, told USA TODAY that shoppers will now have access to around 125 brands and more than 8,500 products from Sephora in Kohl's stores.

“Today signifies something that Sephora takes very seriously, championing the right environment, the right luxury experience and the right partnership for our prestige brands to thrive,” Rougeot said.

Sephora purchases made at Kohl's will be eligible for benefits through both retailers’ rewards programs. However, Sephora products are excluded from Kohl's coupons and do not earn Kohl’s Cash.

Open Sephora at Kohl's locations

The first four Sephora at Kohl's locations opened Friday.

Lakeside, Michigan: 44200 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, MI

Woodbury, Minnesota: 7100 Valley Creek Plaza Woodbury, MN

Ramsey, New Jersey: 1300 State Highway, 17, Ramsey, NJ

Brookfield, Wisconsin: 2325 N 124th St., Brookfield, WI

The first four Sephora at Kohl's locations are now open with more opening Aug. 20. Kohl's

Sephora at Kohl's locations opening Aug. 20

The following Kohl's stores are set to get Sephora locations on Aug. 20:

California Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Alameda: 2201 S Shore Center Alameda, CA

Chino Spectrum Center: 4093 Grand Ave., Chino, CA

Elk Grove: 9650 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove, CA

Lakewood: 2650 Carson St., Lakewood, CA

Menifee: 30252 Haun Road, Menifee, CA

Murrieta: 24661 Madison Ave., Murrieta, CA

Ontario: 1051 N Milliken Ave., Ontario, CA

Redlands: 27540 Lugonia Ave., Redlands, CA

Seal Beach: 12345 Seal Beach Blvd., Seal Beach, CA

Colorado Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Aurora West: 1350 S Ironton St., Aurora, CO

Greeley: 4224 Centerplace Drive, Greeley, CO

Lone Tree: 8660 S Quebec St., Lone Tree, CO

Thornton: 12090 Colorado Blvd., Thornton, CO

Florida Kohl’s getting Sephora

Jacksonville SE: 13760 Old St Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL

Georgia Kohl’s store getting Sephora

Woodstock: 120 Woodstock Square Ave., Woodstock, GA

Illinois Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Bradley: 2006 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais, IL

Chicago Ridge: 9700 S Ridgeland Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL

East Peoria: 401 N Main St., East Peoria, IL

Rockford South: 6125 E State St., Rockford, IL

Tinley Park: 7500 W 191st St., Tinley Park, IL

Woodridge: 1001 75th St., Woodridge, IL

The first Sephora at Kohl's locations are now open with more on the way. Kohl's

Indiana Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Highland: 10353 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, IN

Southport: 4850 E Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN

Iowa Kohl’s getting Sephora

Clive: 10201 University Ave., Clive, IA

Kentucky Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Florence: 61 Spiral Drive, Florence, KY

Massachusetts Kohl’s getting Sephora

Danvers: 50 Independence Way, Danvers, MA

North Dartmouth: 81 Faunce Corner Mall Road, Dartmouth, MA

Seekonk: One Commerce Way, Seekonk, MA

West Springfield: 935G Riverdale St., West Springfield, MA

Michigan Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Grand Rapids North:745 Center Drive NW, Walker, MI

Lapeer: 1880 DeMille Blvd., Lapeer, MI

Macomb: 32100 Beaconsfield St., Roseville, MI

Shelby Township: 320 26 Mile Road, Shelby Township, MI

Westland: 35000 W Warren Road, Westland, MI

Minnesota Kohl’s getting Sephora

Apple Valley: 14926 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, MN

Duluth: 2115 Miller Trunk Highway, Duluth, MN

Missouri Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Lee's Summit: 1820 NW Chipman Road, Lee's Summit, MO

Metro North: 8500 N Madison Ave., Kansas City, MO

The first Sephora at Kohl's locations are now open with more on the way. Kohl's

New Jersey Kohl’s getting Sephora

Clifton: 14 Main Ave., Clifton, NJ

Paramus: 165 Route 4 West, Paramus, NJ

Turnersville: 5851 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ

Watchung: 107 Route 22, Watchung, NJ

New York Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Clay: 3827 State Route 31, Liverpool, NY

East Amherst: 8500 Transit Road, Amherst, NY

Jericho: 28 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho, NY

Lancaster: 4835 Transit Road, Depew, NY

Massapequa: 5300 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa Park, NY

Port Chester: 431 Boston Post Road, Port Chester, NY

Shirley: 999-21 Montauk Highway, Shirley, NY

Wallkill: 470 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY

North Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora

Fayetteville: 255 Glensford Road, Fayetteville, NC

Wilmington: 228 Old Eastwood Road, Wilmington, NC

North Dakota Kohl’s getting Sephora

Fargo: 4444 13th Ave. SW, Fargo, ND

Ohio Sephora at Kohl’s stores

Airport Highway: 1220 S Hollan - Sylvania Road, Holland, OH

Beavercreek: 2850 Centre Drive, Fairborn, OH

Canton: 5478 Dressler Road, NW North Canton, OH

Grove City: 1548 Stringtown Road, Grove City, OH

Mentor: 9581 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH

Oklahoma Kohl’s store getting Sephora

Yukon: 1715 Garth Brooks Blvd., Yukon, OK

Pennsylvania Kohl’s getting Sephora

Colonial Park: 5125 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA

Easton: 3768 Easton Nazareth Highway, Easton, PA

Havertown: 250 W Chester Pike, Havertown, PA

Robinson Township:6571 Steubenville Pike Pittsburgh, PA

South Hills: 4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, PA

South Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora

Summerville: 480 Azalea Square, Summerville, SC

Sephora at Kohl's locations will be at the front of stores. Kohl's

Texas Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Burleson: 1173 N Burleson Blvd., Burleson, TX

Keller: 2001 S Main St., Keller, TX

Virginia Kohl’s store getting Sephora

Woodbridge: 13725 Foulger Square, Woodbridge, VA

West Virginia Kohl’s getting Sephora

Beckley: 1048 N Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV

Wisconsin Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Green Bay West: 500 Bay Park Square, Ashwaubenon, WI

Janesville: 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, WI

Madison East: 2602 E Springs Drive, Madison, WI

Menomonee Falls: N95 W18000 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI

