Police say El Paso man had 1,000 images of infant sex assaults

EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso man is jailed after police said they found "over 1,000 images of children and infants being sexually assaulted" during a search of his central city home.

28–year-old Oscar Eduardo Montes Carbajal was being held on $125,000 bond at the El Paso County Detention Facility downtown, charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

El Paso police and Homeland Security investigators said his arrest came after they raided his home at 2226 Arizona Avenue last month and discovered the images on electronic storage devices.

Police also arrested a second man, 39–year-old Raul Moctezuma, for allegedly tampering with evidence by trying to wipe clear additional storage devices when officers executed the search warrant.

Moctezuma was released by a jail magistrate on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he didn't have to post cash bail; no mugshot for him was available.

The arrests of the two men came as part of a joint child pornography investigation by federal and local authorities.

