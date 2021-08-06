Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Police say El Paso man had 1,000 images of infant sex assaults

By Jim Parker
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyMFr_0bJyZgni00

EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso man is jailed after police said they found "over 1,000 images of children and infants being sexually assaulted" during a search of his central city home.

28–year-old Oscar Eduardo Montes Carbajal was being held on $125,000 bond at the El Paso County Detention Facility downtown, charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

RELATED STORY: El Paso, Las Cruces police arrest several men for child p orn

El Paso police and Homeland Security investigators said his arrest came after they raided his home at 2226 Arizona Avenue last month and discovered the images on electronic storage devices.

Police also arrested a second man, 39–year-old Raul Moctezuma, for allegedly tampering with evidence by trying to wipe clear additional storage devices when officers executed the search warrant.

Moctezuma was released by a jail magistrate on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he didn't have to post cash bail; no mugshot for him was available.

The arrests of the two men came as part of a joint child pornography investigation by federal and local authorities.

The post Police say El Paso man had 1,000 images of infant sex assaults appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 8

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex#Infants#Homeland Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso teen accused of drunk road rage, trying to hit man with car

EL PASO, Texas – A teenager has been arrested following what El Paso County Sheriff's deputies described on Wednesday as a drunken case of road rage in which he tried to strike a man with his car. Joshua Anthony Moreno, 19, was being held on $26,000 bond in the El Paso County Jail on charges The post El Paso teen accused of drunk road rage, trying to hit man with car appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

$1M bond set for 1 of 2 arrested in northeast El Paso arson fire case

UPDATE, Aug. 10: Fire Marshals on Tuesday identified the two men arrested in connection with a Monday morning house fire in northeast El Paso that investigators determined was deliberately set. 22-year-old Marco Antonio Montalvo is charged with multiple counts of arson and is being held in the downtown jail on $1.1 million bond, while 26-year The post $1M bond set for 1 of 2 arrested in northeast El Paso arson fire case appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Cartel members arrested for Juarez car junkyard arson fires

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- At least five car junkyards were set ablaze simultaneously by members of the Mexican drug cartel called "La Linea," according to Juarez city officials. The fires caused big plumes of black smoke that could be seen near Chamizal park and in other areas along the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso on The post Cartel members arrested for Juarez car junkyard arson fires appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Former El Paso cop pleads guilty to helping stepdad deal drugs

EL PASO, Texas -- A former El Paso police officer has admitted helping her stepfather deal drugs in the Borderland, federal prosecutors said Monday. 23-year-old Monica Lisette Garcia pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to aid cocaine distribution and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She was fired from the police The post Former El Paso cop pleads guilty to helping stepdad deal drugs appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Shootings prompt deputies to up patrols of desert area at SAC

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is stepping up their presence in the desert area behind the Socorro Activities Complex following a history of fights and shootings, including a shooting that left four people hurt and one dead in July. Residential neighborhoods are popping up around this desert area and homeowners The post Shootings prompt deputies to up patrols of desert area at SAC appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man wounded in drive-by shooting at Las Cruces intersection

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Police were investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that injured a 29-year-old man at a Las Cruces intersection on Sunday evening. Investigators indicated the shooting occurred near the intersection of Milton Avenue and College Street before 9 p.m., when a car pulled up alongside the victim's car and a passenger opened fire before The post Man wounded in drive-by shooting at Las Cruces intersection appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Mexican gunmen again fire shots across Rio Grande at Border Patrol agents in El Paso

UPDATE, Aug. 10: For the second time in less than a week, a U.S. Border Patrol agent in El Paso's Lower Valley has been shot at by Mexican gunman firing from across the Rio Grande, the FBI confirmed to ABC-7. The latest incident happened early Tuesday morning while the agent was patrolling near the Midway The post Mexican gunmen again fire shots across Rio Grande at Border Patrol agents in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

EP Catholic Diocese requires employees to get vaccine, masks for parishioners

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Catholic Diocese is mandating that all church employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, and will require any that any unvaccinated parishioners wear face masks to church services. The requirements are outlined in a letter from Bishop Mark Seitz that has been circulated throughout the diocese; a copy of that The post EP Catholic Diocese requires employees to get vaccine, masks for parishioners appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Fire burns vacant building in Duranguito neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas -- Firefighters battled a building blaze in El Paso's Duranguito neighborhood on Monday evening. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Overland Avenue and was brought under control within an hour. Officials said the building that caught fire was vacant, as many of them are The post Fire burns vacant building in Duranguito neighborhood appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

3 hurt, 2 seriously in 3-car crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A three-car crash Saturday evening injured several people and led to the shut down of a busy northeast El Paso intersection. Traffic investigators were called out about 8:30 p.m. to the crash scene at Gateway South Boulevard and McCombs Street. First-responders said three people were taken to local hospitals, with two The post 3 hurt, 2 seriously in 3-car crash in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Texas StatePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso hospital capacity better than rest of Texas amid Covid wave

EL PASO, Texas -- As hospitals across Texas are being filled to the brink with Covid-19 patients, El Paso is fairing much better. As of Tuesday, 87 patients were being treated for Covid-19, according to the city of El Paso's Covid-19 dashboard. It's a number El Paso hasn't seen since mid-May, with hospitalizations slightly increasing The post El Paso hospital capacity better than rest of Texas amid Covid wave appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Fewer LCPD officers on school campuses due to shortage

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - As the Las Cruces Police Department seeks to fill dozens of positions, the department has removed most of its school resource officers from city schools. “I feel like it’s like a safety concern since there’s not good gun control in this country," said Sergio Hernandez, a sophomore at Las Cruces The post Fewer LCPD officers on school campuses due to shortage appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured Monday night in the Lower Valley. It happened at Alameda Avenue and Snelson Drive. First-responders said the victim was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition. The circumstances of the pedestrian being hit were under investigation by police, who cordoned The post Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
Sunland Park, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Motorist hospitalized in Sunland Park crash of semi-truck, SUV

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A motorist was hospitalized following the crash of a semi-truck and an SUV Wednesday morning at a Sunland Park intersection. The collision happened at Pete Dominici Highway and McNutt Road, which firefighters said remained blocked by the wreckage as of late morning. The one crash victim taken by ambulance to The post Motorist hospitalized in Sunland Park crash of semi-truck, SUV appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Motorist seriously hurt in Lower Valley car crash & fire

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was seriously injured Monday night in a car crash and fire in the Lower Valley. It occurred at Trowbridge and Clark Drives, which was wet and had ponding water due to rain - although it was unknown whether the road conditions were a factor in the collision. It appeared The post Motorist seriously hurt in Lower Valley car crash & fire appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Fully-vaccinated El Pasoan among 7 latest Covid death victims

El PASO, Texas -- A fully-vaccinated person and a woman with no underlying health conditions were two of the seven El Pasoans who died over the past week from Covid-19, according to data released Monday by public health leaders. The total number of Covid deaths in El Paso County throughout the pandemic now stands at The post Fully-vaccinated El Pasoan among 7 latest Covid death victims appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso opens new mega-testing site for Covid-19

EL PASO, Texas -- The city of El Paso is opening a new mega-testing site for Covid-19 in east El Paso beginning Wednesday. The site will be located at the County SportsPark, just west of Loop 375, at 1780 N. Zaragoza. It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; testing is free The post El Paso opens new mega-testing site for Covid-19 appeared first on KVIA.
Sunland Park, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park Fire captain climbs stairs to honor 9/11 first-responders

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park Fire Department Capt. Dennis Schoen Jr. comes up on his 5 year journey to commemorate the New York firefighters that lost their lives on Sept. 11 by climbing stairs and telling each of their stories. “I wanted to do something different to continue their legacy, to be able to have The post Sunland Park Fire captain climbs stairs to honor 9/11 first-responders appeared first on KVIA.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Ex-football player may sue EPPD after cops tackled him

EL PASO, Texas -- Former football player Joshua Long says he's considering suing the El Paso Police Department after he was tackled and subdued by multiple officers inside traffic court back in April. Long told ABC-7 that he went to court to pay a traffic ticket when an employee told him he was violating dress The post Ex-football player may sue EPPD after cops tackled him appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Northeast El Paso migrant stash house is latest of 200+ found so far this year

EL PASO, Texas -- Officers observing suspicious activity led to the discovery of a migrant stash house in northeast El Paso. The latest stash house bust happened Wednesday along Blue Wing Drive.According to El Paso police, officers in the area saw suspicious activity involving a large group of men in a home. The officers suspected The post Northeast El Paso migrant stash house is latest of 200+ found so far this year appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 8

Community Policy