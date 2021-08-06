New York Rangers agree to 1-year deals with three restricted free agents

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with free agent defenseman Patrik Nemeth on a three-year contract. Nemeth, 29, split this past season between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche, registering three goals and seven assists for 10 points, along with a plus-five rating and 20 penalty minutes. His three goals in 2020-21 were tied for the most he registered in one season in his NHL career, and his 87 hits during the season were the second-most he recorded in one season in his NHL career. Nemeth posted a 50.0% shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 this past season, and he had an on-ice save percentage of 93.5% at 5-on-5 (his team's goaltenders posted a .935 SV% while he was on the ice at 5-on-5), which was tied for the 10th-best among the 98 NHL defensemen who played at least 50 games in 2020-21. He also skated in 10 games with Colorado during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he tied for second on the Avalanche in blocked shots (14) and ranked third in hits (20) in the playoffs.