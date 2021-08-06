Cancel
NHL

New York Rangers agree to 1-year deals with three restricted free agents

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- The New York Rangers have agreed to one-year contracts with restricted free agents Tim Gettinger, Adam Huska and Ty Ronning. General manager Chris Drury announced the deals Friday with the two forwards and the goaltender who spent most of last season in the minors. Gettinger skated in...

Chris Drury
Free Agents, The New York Rangers, The Hartford Wolf Pack, Hkm Zvolen
