There has been a lot of secrecy surrounding Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie with Nintendo, yet new information may have finally just leaked by accident. Italian comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco was recently on an episode of the Bertcast where he claimed that later that day he was going to be recording lines for the character Foreman Spike in the Super Mario Bros. movie later after the show. Below, you can listen to what he had to say at 1:35:10 into the podcast.