The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, has announced at a press conference that healthcare workers will be required to be vaccinated or take weekly Covid tests in order to work.The new policy – covering all 11 public New York City-run hospitals, including nursing homes and clinics – will go live on 2 August.“The delta variant continues to make more and more trouble, and we’ve got to fight back,” said the mayor on Wednesday. “We need a strong, clear approach – that every single one of our workers gets vaccinated or tested weekly.”Healthcare workers will be expected to show...