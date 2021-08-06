Road rage incident reported in Rosedale, business burglarized in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported this week.

At just 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, a known individual broke into a business in the 5300-block of Campbell Boulevard (21236) via a locked front door. The suspect was able to grab her car keys, which were stored inside the business, and then fled the scene. The suspect was later arrested.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, a road rage incident occurred near the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Rossville Boulevard (21237). Following the incident, an individual who was driving a truck brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim as the victim was driving by.

At just after 2:15 a.m. on Friday, August 8, a known individual presented a weapon and threatened to harm another individual in the 8300-block of Oakleigh Road (21237).

