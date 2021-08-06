Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint with Albany Sheriff’s Office

Photo of Gov. Andrew Cuomo with unidentified woman New York State Attorney General'

ALBANY — A staffer who accused Gov. Cuomo of groping her has filed a criminal complaint against him, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.

The unnamed assistant, whose claims were detailed and corroborated in a bombshell report from Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that the governor reached under her shirt and groped her breast at the Executive Mansion late last year.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said earlier in the week that his office has opened a criminal investigation into Cuomo’s conduct after James’ office found that the 63-year-old governor sexually harassed 11 women and violated both state and federal law.

James’ report, which followed a five-month probe led by independent investigators, said the aide kept quiet about her interactions with Cuomo for months and initially planned to take it “to the grave.”

She changed her mind and related her account to co-workers after witnessing Cuomo publicly deny ever touching a woman inappropriately.

The staffer told investigators that she “in no way, shape or form invited that, nor did I ask for it. I didn’t want it. I feel like I was being taken advantage of.”

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi noted that the Executive Chamber alerted the Albany Police Department about the groping allegation earlier this year.

“As we said previously, we proactively made a referral nearly four months ago in accordance with state policies,” he said Friday.

A spokeswoman for Albany District Attorney David Soares said that the office is “aware that there are media reports of formal complaints being filed in an ongoing inquiry being conducted by our office.

“We will not be confirming these reports, nor will any documents or information be disclosed and released from our office at this time. This is an ongoing matter that is under review,” spokeswoman Cecilia Walsh added.

District attorneys in Manhattan, Westchester and Nassau Counties have said they are also reviewing James’ report and looking to speak with the women. The accusers include much younger staffers and a state trooper who say Cuomo repeatedly made unwanted advances and sexually-charged comments.

The governor has denied any wrongdoing and has so far defied calls for his resignation coming from longtime allies and even President Biden.

On Thursday, the state Assembly Judiciary Committee gave Cuomo an Aug. 13 deadline to provide any evidence before lawmakers considers articles of impeachment against him.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said that it is “abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office.”