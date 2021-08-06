Ellinwood City Council to meet Aug. 10

The Ellinwood City Council will address several items when it holds its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Ellinwood City Office. Among the items the council is slated to discuss are approving bids for street sealing and regularly-scheduled testing of engines at the Municipal Power Plant. Council members will also hear options regarding equipment shortages for the final phase of the Reichuber property flood control project. They will also hear plans for a proposed county-wide Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, and will continue discussion on a possible sales tax ballot question for the purpose of street improvements.