Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellinwood, KS

Ellinwood City Council to meet Aug. 10

Great Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

The Ellinwood City Council will address several items when it holds its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Ellinwood City Office. Among the items the council is slated to discuss are approving bids for street sealing and regularly-scheduled testing of engines at the Municipal Power Plant. Council members will also hear options regarding equipment shortages for the final phase of the Reichuber property flood control project. They will also hear plans for a proposed county-wide Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, and will continue discussion on a possible sales tax ballot question for the purpose of street improvements.

www.gbtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Ellinwood, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#The Ellinwood City Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Crypto platform Poly Network hacked in estimated $600 mln cyberheist

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A cryptocurrency platform has lost an estimated $600 million in digital tokens after one of the sector's biggest ever hacking attacks, according to details of the heist which emerged on Wednesday. Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform (DeFi), announced the hack on Twitter and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy