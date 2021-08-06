Cancel
Sports

What time is the Olympics closing ceremony? TV schedule, live streams to watch 2021 Tokyo Games end

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is just about time for the official end to come for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Starting a year delayed, the Olympics brought the world together after the COVID-19 pandemic put everything on pause. That theme, which was integrated into the opening ceremony, will again be on display in the closing ceremony, with the organizers discussing the "idea that each of us inhabits their own world" in a concept called "Worlds We Share."

Posted by
MassLive.com

Tokyo Olympics Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Final: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Team USA; will Simone Biles compete?

The Olympics women’s gymnastics team returns to action Thursday for the women’s all-around final -- but Simone Biles is not expected to be a part of it The American powerhouse created a buzz during the team final earlier this week after deciding to withdraw from the competition, leaving it to Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum to take the silver behind the ROC. Biles entered the Olympics as the favorite to take home the women’s all-around gold. But with the American star set to stay on the sidelines, the competition could be wide open. Fans can watch coverage live by streaming via Peacock. Meanwhile, primetime coverage will be available via NBC and fuboTV | (free trial).
Soccer

USWNT vs. Netherlands: 2020 Tokyo Olympics live stream, TV channel, how to watch Team USA online, start time

The U.S. women's national team will face off against the Netherlands in Olympic quarterfinals on Friday at International Stadium Yokohama in Japan. The meeting marks a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup final, where the USWNT went on to win 2-0 in Lyon, France, to capture their fourth World Cup title. This will be the third time the World Cup finalists have met in the knockout rounds of the subsequent Olympics and the second occasion specifically involving the USWNT. Team USA has reached the quarterfinals seven consecutive times, thought were eliminated from Olympic medal contention during the quarterfinals in the 2016 Rio Games.
Basketball Posted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch USA basketball vs. France (8/6/2021): Tokyo Olympics gold medal game time, TV channel, live stream

Team USA faces a rematch with France in the gold medal game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s basketball tournament on Friday, August 6 (8/6/2021). The game will be broadcast on Peacock Premium, the video streaming service from NBC. It will also be included in NBC’s Olympics primetime coverage at 10:30 p.m. ET, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and other live TV streaming services.
Sports

American gold bonanza as Tokyo Olympics near end

TOKYO (AP) — The final weekend of competition at the Tokyo Olympics produced a gold medal bonanza for the United States. The Americans kept up their domination in men’s basketball and women’s water polo with gold medal victories in both Saturday, and Allyson Felix won her 11th career medal with a gold one as part of the U.S. women’s 4x400 relay team. And the American men finally delivered a sprint gold medal in the 4x400 relay, the final track race of the Tokyo Games.
Sports

The 24 Craziest Stats From the Tokyo Olympics

With a yearlong delay, empty stadiums, new sports, and frank discussions about mental health, this was a Summer Olympics like no other—and that was the case statistically, as well. Along with the drama, the competitions, and the medals, the Tokyo Games produced some fascinating numbers. I’ve compiled some of the wackiest and most sensational stats from the past few weeks. Read on, and among other feats, you’ll be able to amaze your family and friends with factoids about Kazakhstan’s oddly historic Olympiad.
Rugby Posted by
The Associated Press

Fiji sevens captain Tuwai doubtful for Paris 2024

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The captain of Fiji’s Olympic-champion rugby sevens team, Jerry Tuwai, says he doesn’t expect to lead the team in its attempt to win a third consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games. Speaking from quarantine after the team’s return to Fiji, Tuwai, who was...
Sports Posted by
The Independent

Olympics medals table: Who won Tokyo 2020?

The Tokyo Olympics have come to an end, with United States overtaking China to lead the medal table at the end of the final day of the Games.A haul of 39 golds sees USA ahead of China by one, with hosts Japan a further 11 back.Great Britain finished fourth in the standings with 22 golds – with the fifth-placed Russian Olympic Committee two behind and Australia sixth with 17 golds.Here is the medal table in full:RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal1United States3941331132China383218883Japan271417584Great Britain222122655ROC202823716Australia17722467Netherlands101214368France101211339Germany1011163710Italy1010204011Canada76112412Brazil 7682113New Zealand7672014Cuba7351515Hungary6772016South Korea64102017Poland455 14 18Czech Republic44311 19 Kenya4421020Norway422821Jamaica414922Spain3861723Sweden360924 Switzerland3461325Denmark3441126Croatia332827Iran322728Serbia315929Belgium313730Bulgaria312631Slovenia311532Uzbekistan302533Georgia251834Chinese Taipei2461235Turkey2291336Greece211436Uganda211438Ecuador210339Ireland202439Israel202441Qatar201342Bahamas200242Kosovo200244Ukraine16121945Belarus133746Romania130446Venezuela130448India124749Hong Kong123650Philippines121450Slovakia121452South Africa120353Austria115754Egypt114655Indonesia113556Ethiopia112456Portugal112458Tunisia110259Estonia101259Fiji101259Latvia101259Thailand101263Bermuda100163Morocco100163Puerto Rico100166Colombia041567Azerbaijan034768Dominican Republic032569Armenia022470Kyrgyzstan021371Mongolia013472Argentina012372San Marino012374Jordan011274Malaysia011274Nigeria011277Bahrain010177Lithuania010177Namibia010177North Macedonia010177Saudi Arabia010177Turkmenistan010183Kazakhstan008884Mexico004485Finland002286Botswana001186Burkina Faso001186Ghana001186Grenada001186Ivory Coast001186Kuwait001186Moldova001186Syria0011 Read More How much do Olympic athletes win for gold, silver and bronze medals?Why is Russia banned from the Olympics and what is ROC?Why did Tom Daley have ice packs strapped to his arms?
Soccer

Warsaw Library Staff Discuss Summer Olympics

2021 has finally brought us the 2020 Summer Olympics, courtesy of Tokyo, Japan. The 32nd Olympiad of the modern-day games brings us both individual events and team sports. When the original games began in Greece more than 2,500 years ago, a foot race called the stade was the only event. Later, horse and chariot racing, wrestling and boxing were added to the lineup, all individual sports. After a 2,000 year break, the first modern Olympic Games were held in Athens, Greece, in 1896, with 43 individual events. Four years later when the 1900 Summer Olympics were held in Paris, France, a few team sports were included: soccer, water polo and rugby.

