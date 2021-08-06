What time is the Olympics closing ceremony? TV schedule, live streams to watch 2021 Tokyo Games end

The Olympics women’s gymnastics team returns to action Thursday for the women’s all-around final -- but Simone Biles is not expected to be a part of it The American powerhouse created a buzz during the team final earlier this week after deciding to withdraw from the competition, leaving it to Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum to take the silver behind the ROC. Biles entered the Olympics as the favorite to take home the women’s all-around gold. But with the American star set to stay on the sidelines, the competition could be wide open. Fans can watch coverage live by streaming via Peacock. Meanwhile, primetime coverage will be available via NBC and fuboTV | (free trial).