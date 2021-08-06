Xia Lu obituary

My friend Xia Lu, who has died aged 61 of cancer, was an architect who since 1990 had been based in Liverpool. Earlier in her career, she was responsible for the design of a KFC facing Tiananmen Square in Beijing. It was the first western-style fast food restaurant in China, and its opening in 1987 generated worldwide publicity. Xia Lu also designed other major buildings, including a street market shopping mall in Beijing and a theatre.

In Liverpool, Xia Lu became an accomplished teacher of the Chinese art of Qi Gong, a system of movement and posture she had learned in Beijing to help her live with a severe form of epilepsy. Doctors warned the illness could prove fatal, but she refused to accept what they told her.

She was born in Lanzhou, the capital of the north-west province of Gansu, one of three children of Xia, a professor at Lanzhou University of Finance and Economics, and Hua Mei-Yun, a public services officer. Xia Lu studied architecture at Tsinghua University in Beijing, graduating in 1984, and joined a Beijing practice. She also studied the life and work of one of China’s most famous architects, Liang Sicheng, co-authoring books in Chinese and English including Master of a Generation (2006), with Guo Daiheng.

At the age of 25 Xia Lu became epileptic. Brain scans showed a series of cavernomas, which she described as pebbles deep inside her brain. Determined to live a full and active life, despite life-threatening tonic clonic seizures, she practised Qi Gong to help control them.

Xia Lu’s watercolour of Liverpool Metropolitan cathedral Photograph: None

I met Xia Lu and her husband Qi Ning, an engineer whom she met at university and married in 1986, in Liverpool. Xia Lu studied for an MA at the University of Liverpool’s school of architecture, earning a living by teaching Qi Gong at the Black-E community arts centre and at the Chinese Pagoda in Liverpool. Her association with the Black-E continued and she became a trustee.

Defying medical advice, Xia Lu became pregnant. In 1993, as her twins, Robert and William (their names chosen soon after a tour of Scotland), were making their arrival, loud firecrackers could be heard across Liverpool celebrating Chinese New Year. Their parents joked that the noisy celebrations were marking the twins’ birth.

In 2006 Xia Lu organised a major art exhibition, the first of its kind, at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral, persuading some of Beijing’s most distinguished artists to contribute their work. She painted watercolours of Liverpool landmarks, such as the city’s two cathedrals. The pictures reflected her training, combining the precision of an architect’s eye with free-flowing brushstrokes, mirroring the concentration and expression of Qi Gong.

She is survived by Qi Ning, Robert and William, and her siblings, Leng, Lei and Ting.