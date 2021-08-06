DeSantis says no need for another COVID-19 health emergency

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday there was no need for a new public health emergency despite the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the state.

A large vaccination drive among the elderly — 85% of those 65 or older are vaccinated — as well as new antibody treatments for those who detect the virus early are helping keep death rates low compared to last year, he said.

“Between the vaccinations which were done, and I think we’ve done almost 12 million shots, and then the treatments — those combined can reduce this to basically a flu-level risk,” DeSantis said during an event in Port St. Lucie to highlight a job training grant. “What we’re seeing with the elderly that have been vaccinated, you’re definitely seeing a reduction in mortality.”

He added that the state has stockpiled personal protection equipment and would be ready to distribute it to hospitals if the need arises.

DeSantis reiterated comments he made earlier this week that Florida is in the middle of a summer wave that is spiking COVID-19 infections and the state will have to ride it out without restrictions.

He issued an executive order last week attempting to block local school boards from installing mask mandates ahead of the start of the fall semester and has been staunchly opposed to government mandates designed to slow the spread of the virus.

“These waves ebb and flow. It’s not something government can control,” DeSantis said. “Governments’ attempts to control this, I think we’ve seen throughout the country and throughout the world have been incredibly, incredibly harmful and incredibly damaging.”

Florida’s original public health emergency for the pandemic expired June 26.

grohrer@orlandosentinel.com