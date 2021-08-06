Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

DeSantis says no need for another COVID-19 health emergency

By Gray Rohrer, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday there was no need for a new public health emergency despite the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the state.

A large vaccination drive among the elderly — 85% of those 65 or older are vaccinated — as well as new antibody treatments for those who detect the virus early are helping keep death rates low compared to last year, he said.

“Between the vaccinations which were done, and I think we’ve done almost 12 million shots, and then the treatments — those combined can reduce this to basically a flu-level risk,” DeSantis said during an event in Port St. Lucie to highlight a job training grant. “What we’re seeing with the elderly that have been vaccinated, you’re definitely seeing a reduction in mortality.”

He added that the state has stockpiled personal protection equipment and would be ready to distribute it to hospitals if the need arises.

DeSantis reiterated comments he made earlier this week that Florida is in the middle of a summer wave that is spiking COVID-19 infections and the state will have to ride it out without restrictions.

He issued an executive order last week attempting to block local school boards from installing mask mandates ahead of the start of the fall semester and has been staunchly opposed to government mandates designed to slow the spread of the virus.

“These waves ebb and flow. It’s not something government can control,” DeSantis said. “Governments’ attempts to control this, I think we’ve seen throughout the country and throughout the world have been incredibly, incredibly harmful and incredibly damaging.”

Florida’s original public health emergency for the pandemic expired June 26.

grohrer@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 2

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Governments#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StateMSNBC

As Florida's COVID troubles worsen, DeSantis faces GOP pushback

There's plenty of COVID-related news out of Florida, and all of it is awful. A week ago this morning, we took a look at conditions in the Sunshine State, which had reached crisis levels unseen since the start of the pandemic. An NBC News report noted at the time, "The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus."
Florida StateFirst Coast News

Here's what happens if State of Emergency is declared in Florida

A Jacksonville doctor has called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a State of Emergency to help fight the drastic rise in hospitalizations due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Florida. While there's no indication that he'll do it, here's what could happen if the governor issued another State of Emergency.
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls record COVID-19 numbers a media-fueled 'hysteria'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed the ongoing hospitalization crisis caused by COVID-19 spikes in the state as media-fueled "hysteria." During an event in Miami on Tuesday, DeSantis responded to a reporter's question about the record numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state. He dismissed concerns about the ongoing spread of the delta variant in state as "fear-mongering."
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Courts, Voters Only Ones That Can Overturn Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Decisions

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In case you are wondering, according to the Florida constitution, Governor Ron DeSantis does have the power to override decisions made by local elected officials. The only ones that can override him are the courts and the court of public opinion at the ballot boxes. The governor has been clear and consistent on the mask issue, going against the wishes of some local governments, in this case, local school boards, many of whom want masks for students. “What we are seeing right now is state government imposing its will locally, locals are screaming, but there is nothing they can do...
ImmigrationPosted by
Shore News Network

DeSantis says Biden is America’s biggest importer of COVID-19 as immigrants continue to flow across the border untested

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden after the President singled out Florida’s latest executive orders banning mask mandates and forced COVID-19 vaccinations. This week, President Biden said DeSantis wasn’t doing his job as governor to stop the spread of COVID-19 as numbers in Florida continue rising. “Look, we...

Comments / 2

Community Policy