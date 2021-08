A fisherman nearly died while pulling in an ornery fish earlier this month in South Dakota, but according to his wife, he’s just too tough to kill. Todd Thesenvitz was reeling in a “monster” northern pike on a lake near Clark and the fish was putting up a hellacious fight, Marie Thesenvitz wrote in a Facebook post. During the struggle, the pike breached the surface and her husband’s rod snapped, she said. A few moments later, Todd Thesenvitz screamed out in pain.