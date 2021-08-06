Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Treasury yields rise after strong employment report

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I don't think I'm as bullish today ... but it's very hard to be bearish," Keith Meister, the CEO of Corvex Management tells Scott Wapner. He joins the Halftime Report to talk about the July jobs number and what it means for the markets.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Corvex Management#The Halftime Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide from highs, mixed overall, after inflation data

(Recasts, adds new comment, U.S. inflation data, table, updates prices) * U.S. inflation rise slows in July * U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven rate slips * U.S. yield curve flattens after steepening for 4 straight days By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Yoruk Bahceli NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped from their highs on Wednesday in choppy trading, with those on the 10-year falling from four-week peaks, after data showed a slight moderation in consumer prices for the month of July in the world's largest economy. Yields overall were mixed, with those on the long end, slightly higher on the day, and the shorter-dated ones lower. The yield curve, a gauge of economic sentiment and rate move expectations, flattened to 110.80 basis points, as measured by the spread between two-year and 10-year yields. That curve had steepened in the four previous sessions. U.S. yields were a lot higher before the inflation data, bolstered by comments from two Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday, suggesting that the central bank could soon reduce or taper its asset purchases. Tapering tends to push Treasury debt prices lower and yields higher because it means the Fed is buying less of those bonds. U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July but inflation overall remained historically high. The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3% after increasing 0.9% in June. "At the end of the day this is a more moderate reading than expected, especially on the core, and that was driven by rents and rents were the big worry ... if rents began to accelerate then you'd certainly see some concern," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York. "But it doesn't seem that that's coming at the moment and I think that's going to make the Fed a little bit more confident that they can let inflation run a little bit hotter in the near term without having to worry about overshooting and having to tighten rather quickly to cut off inflation," he added. Additional spending mooted by President Joe Biden's infrastructure plans could further complicate the inflation outlook, however, said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and kicked off debate on a further $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was unchanged to 1.342%. Earlier in the session, the 10-year yield hit a four-week high of 1.378% The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 1.6 basis points to 2.000%. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, was down 1 basis points at 0.229%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, the inflation average expected per year for the next decade, was last at 2.385%, slightly down from 2.391% on Tuesday. Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury will auction $41 billion in U.S. 10-year notes. That will follow a strong U.S. 3-year note sale that was boosted by the decline in bond prices and persistent safe-haven demand over the surge in global virus cases. August 11 Wednesday 9:29 AM New York / 1329 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Two-year note 99-204/256 0.2285 -0.010 Three-year note 99-194/256 0.4565 -0.019 Five-year note 99-24/256 0.8115 -0.012 Seven-year note 99-56/256 1.1168 -0.006 10-year note 102-152/256 1.3405 -0.002 20-year bond 105-180/256 1.9023 0.009 30-year bond 108-100/256 1.9995 0.016 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.75 -2.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Yoruk Bahceli in London; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Sujata Rao and David Evans)
BusinessCNBC

'Inflation backdrop is improving,' but there are still valid worries

Michael Schumacher, head of macro strategy at Wells Fargo, and Brian Reynolds, chief market strategist for Reynolds Strategy, join The Exchange to discuss inflation and how the Federal Reserve may act in the next few months to mitigate it. "It's probably too soon by at least a couple of months for Jay Powell to get excited about tapering," Schumacher tells Kelly Evans.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields extend rising run on Fed taper talk

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global shares hovered below record highs on Tuesday, while anticipation of earlier tapering of bond-buying by the Federal Reserve pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their longest rising run in six months. The dollar also scaled a four-month high versus the euro as investors looked...
BusinessForexTV.com

Treasuries Extend Downward Trend After Last Friday's Jobs Report

Treasuries initially showed a lack of direction but slid firmly into negative territory as the trading day progressed on Monday. Bond prices came under pressure in morning trading and remained stuck in the red throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.317 percent.
StocksFinancial Times

Wall St banks forecast slimmer rise in Treasury yields this year

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about US Treasury bonds news. A clutch of investment banks have cut their outlooks for Treasury yields after a rally this summer in the $22tn US government bond market blindsided much of Wall Street. The 10-year Treasury yield...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise to Start the Week With Inflation Data in Focus

Job openings jumped higher for the month of June, reaching 10.1 million, the Labor Department reported Monday. The consumer price index and the producer price index, both of which measure inflation, are scheduled to come out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Treasury yields rose Monday, with investors despite strong job openings...
EconomyCNBC

The biggest bubble right now is Treasury bonds, Bryce Doty says

Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit Investment Associates and Hugh Johnson, head of investment strategy at Hugh Johnson Advisors, join The Exchange to discuss the economic outlook despite fears of the delta variant. Still, "it's very hard to estimate what the impact of Covid-19, the delta variant, is going to be on economic output," Johnson tells Eamon Javers.
StocksJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Strong jobs report sends most stocks, bond yields higher

(AP) — Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading Friday with broad gains, which helped push the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to new highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, a day after setting another all-time high. Every major index notched a weekly gain after slipping last week.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German bond yields rise after U.S. jobs surprise

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s bond yields rose on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data for July, but the rise lagged U.S. Treasuries, pushing the yield gap between the countries’ 10-year bonds to their widest since June. The data, which showed non-farm payrolls increased by 943,000, more than the 870,000...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity, Fed futures details) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 7.3 basis points at 1.2902% in afternoon trading and reached as much as 1.3%, the most since July 23. Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.054%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.35%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108 basis points, 6 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 1:04PM New York / 1704 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030 Five-year note 99-80/256 0.7661 0.048 Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.0676 0.059 10-year note 103-16/256 1.2902 0.073 20-year bond 106-172/256 1.8455 0.082 30-year bond 109-204/256 1.9401 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)
EconomyCNBC

10-year Treasury yield tops 1.2% after weekly jobless claims data matches expectations

U.S. Treasury yields moved higher Thursday as investors sorted through more labor market indicators ahead of Friday's major jobs report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 1.222% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 2 basis points to trade at 1.863%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point equals 0.01%.
StocksCNBC

Dow rises 100 points, closes at record high after jobs report shows strong economic recovery

Stocks tied to the economic recovery rose after a stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday, sending two key market averages to all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.26 points, or 0.4%, and closed at an all-time high of 35,208.51. The S&P 500 rose nearly 0.2% to clinch its own record close at 4,436.52, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.4% to settle at 14,835.76.

Comments / 0

Community Policy