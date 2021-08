Intel Alder Lake-S Although Alder Lake-S will go onto represent quite a diverse set of processors, it’s understood that the initial launch will not comprise the entire range. Put simply, if this source is proven to be correct, the initial debut of this new 12th-gen processing platform will be limited to the Alder Lake-S K, KF, and only Z690 motherboard designs. – So, it does beg the question as to where are the rest of these CPUs? Where are the H670, B660, and B610 motherboards? Well, apparently, Intel has chosen to initially go with its more premium products with the general range to be announced and completed at CES 2022.