Both Xavien Howard and Chandler Jones have requested trades and a swap of the two defensive stars would benefit both the Dolphins and Cardinals. The start of training camp often means there are some unhappy NFL stars who end up requesting a trade. Aaron Rodgers (somewhat surprisingly) isn’t one of those players as he reported to Green Bay. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is, however, taking to Instagram to request a trade after reporting to camp on Tuesday. And his request comes days after Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones made a trade request of his own.