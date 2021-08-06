Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union Where to Watch Online Free

The President who created his legacy by believing in and creating change, Barack Obama is now getting a documentary featuring his journey across personal and political boundaries. The three-part documentary series from HBO “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” has arrived to reflect on Obama’s historic presidency yielded from his experiences. Excited to watch the documentary series Season 1 online? Here’s where you can watch the full episodes of Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union Season 1 online.