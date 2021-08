King Bando is about the street life, and that’s evident with his latest street single. There’s no pulling punches on “WWD (What We Doin’)”, a track that has dark production and lyrically gives you nothing but the real life, raw truth. Bando sounds confrontational from the jump, but the track has enough bass and bounce to rattle some trunks in between uncut bars about mobbin’ with the team and doing whatever’s necessary to get his funds up. There’s no subtlety, and there really doesn’t need to be in the short track. “WWD” is King Bando’s fourth track of the year, and there’s surely plenty more where this comes from. Check out the single below: