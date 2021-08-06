Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘Delta is dominant:’ 3 ways this COVID variant is different

By fox8webcentral
27 First News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio officials held a press conference Friday giving a statewide update on COVID and explaining how the delta variant is different from other strains of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control is tracking data from health departments across the U.S. to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates...

www.wkbn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid#Canada#Covid#Wjw#Ohio Department Of Health#Icu#Ohios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Peak, Expert Says

After a winter that saw the worst COVID-19 case numbers recorded, many were hoping the warmer months would usher in the end of the pandemic as vaccines rolled out to the public. Instead, summer has seen a highly contagious mutated strain of the virus spread fast and wide enough for new infections to return to heights not seen in months in most areas. And with cases continuing to trend upwards, one expert says it will still be a while before the Delta variant surge reaches its peak, The Washington Post reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These States are "On Fire" With COVID

The coronavirus is resurging due to the Delta variant and 100 million unvaccinated Americans. How did it get so bad seemingly so quickly? "Part of the challenge we have is the fact that we do have to live our everyday lives. And I think most of America right now is done with the pandemic," says virus expert Michael Osterholm. "They don't believe that it relates to them anymore. They've put in their time. And of course, the challenge we have is, the virus is not done with us yet." "States with low vaccination rates are on fire, we need to get more shots in arms," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. Read on to see how bad it is and which states are also in trouble—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

We may finally know why the delta variant of coronavirus is so infectious

People infected with the delta variant of the novel coronavirus may be carrying more than a thousand times more virus particles and may test positive two days earlier than those infected with the original SARS-CoV-2, according to an early new study. The study has not been peer reviewed and looked at only a small number of cases in China, but if the results can be confirmed, they may explain, at least in part, why the delta variant is so much more infectious.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Mask mandates: Where to buy N95 and KN95 masks as Delta variant spreads

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID, now accounting for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance. The agency recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission should again wear masks indoors. Nearly two-thirds of counties in the U.S. have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC data.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Louisiana Statemyarklamiss.com

Lambda variant detected in northern Louisiana, says health officials

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Lambda variant of the coronavirus has been detected here in Louisiana, according to health officials. The Lambda variant was first detected in Peru last year and is now the dominant mutation in that area, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The first detection...
ScienceWUSA

VERIFY: How does the Lambda variant compare to the Delta variant?

WASHINGTON — The big cause for concern, right now, is the Delta variant, but there is another variant popping up: The Lambda variant. It is starting to circulate around the U.S. The Verify team has received several emails from viewers asking about the new variant. What do researchers know about...
myfox28columbus.com

'We are at a new stage': DeWine urges vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke alongside Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff to urge people to get vaccinated. "The essential fact is that we have three vaccines that are highly effective. They are so powerful we now live in a state with two groups of people....those who are vaccinated and safe, and those who are not vaccinated and not safe," said DeWine.
Public HealthBenzinga

COVID State Of Fear Intensifies With The Lambda Variant; Vaccine Makers Continue To Cash In

Over the weekend (Corona Doom 2.0), we mentioned Michael Crichton's observation about fear being used to facilitate social control, and we predicted governments would use threats of lockdowns to drive increased vaccination rates. We also wrote that one of our recent top names, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) would likely benefit from that. It's been a busy week so far on the Covid front; let's get up to speed.
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...

Comments / 0

Community Policy