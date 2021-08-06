Cancel
Scouting Report: Is Austin FC ready to spoil the summer for FC Dallas?

Cover picture for the articleMy apologies, friends, for not posting mid-week for the Seattle game. The day job is impinging on my soccer time at the moment. But let’s take a look at Austin FC as we await our first regular season MLS match against our new rivals. The new kids from central Texas enter this match with a record of 4W-4D-8L – good for 16 points and 12th in the West. Most recently they bested Houston on Wednesday night after dropping three in a row. The last time we played a team that on paper was weaker than us, we walked away with a draw. Let’s hope that our recent string of positive results continues on Saturday.

