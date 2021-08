COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa’s first five training camps in the NFL were pretty simple. The defensive standout for the Los Angeles Chargers has a lot more on his plate this year. Bosa is still going to be counted on to rush the passer but he will also be asked to do much more in the 3-4 scheme brought in by new coach Brandon Staley. Bosa will be lining up mostly as an edge rusher and an outside linebacker, meaning he is going to be dropping into coverage on occasion for the first time in his career.