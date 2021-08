The Miami Dolphins are into the second week of their 2021 training camp. We have gotten plenty of news and notes over the first several days of practices, with some players beginning to shine while others are still looking to make their mark on the coaches. We have seen players land on the reserve/COVID-19 list, players sustain some minor injuries with coaches holding them back to make sure they can fully recover prior to the season, and players moving between positions. There has been plenty of news coming out of training camp so far.