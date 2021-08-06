Cancel
Orthofix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

By Josh Sandberg
orthospinenews.com
Cover picture for the articleNet sales of $121 million, up 66% compared to prior year and 5% compared to the second quarter of 2019. U.S. Spinal Implants net sales grew 56% compared to prior year and 37% over the second quarter of 2019. Strong performance from our U.S. M6-C™ artificial cervical disc and FITBONE®...

