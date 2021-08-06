Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

This Weekend: Celebrate the One Year Anniversary of Restore Hyper Wellness at Vinings Jubilee

360media.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days of fun will take place at the Clock Tower starting with a free yoga class at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Stroll by the various wellness vendor booths and don’t miss the exciting giveaways including gym and yoga passes, massages and more!

360media.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jubilee#Hyper#Yoga Class
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Travelerienewsnow.com

ExpERIEnce Children's Museum Celebrating 25 Years this Weekend

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is hosting a two-day birthday celebration this weekend. The annual Street Soiree is Saturday, Aug. 7. from 6 until 10 p.m. The adults-only fundraiser will be held outside the museum on French St. There will be local food and appetizers, drinks of cheer, and entertainment from...
Shoppingnewbernnow.com

August InStore Silent Auction Marks One Year Anniversary

August marks the One Year Anniversary of Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s unique InStore Silent Auction. Each month, a new collection of specially selected items is featured in a special Auction room at the ReStore with an opportunity for the public to register and bid on each piece. At the end of the month, the winning bidder is contacted and has two days to pay for their item and up to five days to pick it up. Proceeds from the Auction, as all sales at the ReStore, contribute to the funds necessary for Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes with eligible families as well as provide repairs to existing homeowners in our community who may have experienced damages during Hurricane Florence or other circumstances.
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Mesquite Arts Center celebrates 25th anniversary a year later

Mesquite, TX – August 11, 2021 – In 2020, the Mesquite Arts Center celebrated their 25th anniversary of serving the Mesquite community. Normally, it would have been a year of celebrations but due to the pandemic, the Mesquite Arts Center found another way to commemorate the milestone. The Mesquite Arts Center 25th Anniversary video is a celebration of the people whose names are on the walls of the Arts Center, the first Arts Center manager Michael Templeton and the relationships of the resident art organizations to the facility. Watch the anniversary video below.
RestaurantsForsyth County News

Tam’s Tupelo helps local cause, celebrates five-year anniversary

Tam’s Tupelo Restaurant hosted a five-year anniversary dinner to benefit Keystone Village, a residential community for special needs adults. The dinner on Monday, Aug. 2, saw hundreds of familiar faces and donations. Kelly Tam, co-owner of Tam’s Tupelo, said that each anniversary of the restaurant’s opening, she and her husband,...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

The Nutcracker Market Is Re-Doing Its 40th Year Anniversary Celebration

We hope you didn’t throw away your face masks just yet because holiday traditions are coming back to the Bayou City, starting with the Nutcracker Market. After transforming into a pandemic-induced virtual fest last year, decisions were made to go forth with dusting off the NRG Center and reintroducing the fresh pine essence for an in-person event.
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Stoke to celebrate five-year anniversary, recent remodel with ribbon-cutting

Denton coworking space Stoke will celebrate being open five years with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Friday. The ceremony will showcase 11 new private offices in the recently remodeled Stoke building at 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will give opening remarks at the event, which will honor partners, sponsors and members, as well as invite locals new to the space to attend.
Turner, ORPosted by
Portland Report

The Enchanted Forest celebrates 50 years this weekend

(TURNER, Ore.) A childhood favorite to many Oregonians, the Enchanted Forest theme park in Turner is celebrating 50 years over the weekend. Anniversary celebrations will start on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. in Western Town with Roger Tofte, the creator of the park, and family. There will be Q&A sessions with Tofte throughout the day at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Nowata, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Benjamin Funeral Service 100 Year Anniversary Celebration This Saturday

It is not often that a local business hits the century mark is serving the community, but when one does--it is cause for a celebration!. Benjamin Funeral Service is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with celebration on Saturday, August 14, from 11 am to 7pm at 114.W. Cherokee in Nowata with a car show, corn hole tournament, craft booths and a concert with The Jaguars to top off the festivites.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
DFW Community News

iniBurger, the Bay Area’s Gourmet Burger Destination, to Celebrate One Year Anniversary With Free Sliders and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Fast-Casual Burger Restaurant Invites the Public to Celebrate Milestone & First Year Success After Debuting Amid the Pandemic. Pleasanton, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The Bay Area’s 100% halal gourmet burger concept, iniBurger is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday, August 21. Kicking off the festivities at the Pleasanton location (4233 Rosewood Drive #11), the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the iniBurger team to commemorate the milestone. All day, at both locations in Pleasanton & Fremont, the burger boss will be gifting guests a free slider, appropriately dubbed M’ini burger, of their choice from either location in Pleasanton or Fremont. To redeem, guests simply need to use the code phrase “Happy Anniversary” at check out and show proof that they follow iniBurger on Instagram @iniBurgerOfficial or like them on Facebook. No additional purchase is required. iniBurger’s craveable M’ini varieties include the MexiCali, Malibu Bae Grilled Chicken, Falafel, and more.
Restaurantsholycitysinner.com

Tempest Offering Special Seven-Course Tasting Menu for One-Year Anniversary

Tempest is hosting a special menu dinner on Thursday, August 12th in celebration of its one-year anniversary. The menu will be available starting at 5 pm. Chef Partners Jamie Lynch and Adam Hodgson have created a $99 seven-course tasting menu including dishes such as lobster with chorizo and brown butter and heart of ribeye with huckleberry. The prix-fixe anniversary menu will come with wine pairings and a limited “a la carte” menu will also be available.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Borderlands 3 celebrates two year anniversary with new events

Borderlands 3‘s two-year anniversary is on the horizon, and Gearbox Software is celebrating with weeks of events. This chaotic first-person shooter’s four-week celebration will start on August 12, all the way up until September 16. Borderlands 3 has gotten tons of new content over the years, including a roguelike-DLC and...
Kenosha, WIkenosha.com

Fusionelli Fest fundraiser to celebrate an eventful year this weekend

After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. The silver lining of tough times...
Fertile, IAGlobe Gazette

Fertile Days weekend festivities on Aug. 13-15 celebrate 165 years

The Fertile community celebrated the town’s 165th anniversary during the annual Fertile Days on Aug. 13-15. Events actually kicked off with a special showing of the Disney movie "Luca" in the Fertile Library parking lot on the night of Aug. 13. On Aug. 14, the grand parade was followed by...
Knoxville, TNWATE

One Year Later: Scruffy’s Cafe celebrates successful first year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s been just over a year since Scruffy’s Cafe opened its doors to the public. Scruffy’s Cafe owner Talisa Cantrell says the cafe is passionate about felines and supporting local businesses and mental health initiatives. Their goal is to help cats find loving homes, and to help humans find the most comforting space with the best snacks and drinks around!
San Diego, CAtheresandiego.com

AleSmith Celebrates 26 Years Of Brewing With Weekend-Long Event

3 featured events, special beer releases, 1 EPIC weekend!. AleSmith Brewing Company will be celebrating the brewery’s 26th anniversary this month, as well as the “Sublime” album’s 25-year anniversary, with a three-day-long celebration!. Friday, August 27th. Join AleSmith on August 27th at their Miramar tasting room as the brewery celebrates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy