This Weekend: Celebrate the One Year Anniversary of Restore Hyper Wellness at Vinings Jubilee

August marks the One Year Anniversary of Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s unique InStore Silent Auction. Each month, a new collection of specially selected items is featured in a special Auction room at the ReStore with an opportunity for the public to register and bid on each piece. At the end of the month, the winning bidder is contacted and has two days to pay for their item and up to five days to pick it up. Proceeds from the Auction, as all sales at the ReStore, contribute to the funds necessary for Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes with eligible families as well as provide repairs to existing homeowners in our community who may have experienced damages during Hurricane Florence or other circumstances.