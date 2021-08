A tour of the newly opened Veterans Reintegration Center at Selfridge Air National Guard Base had quite an impact on Grosse Pointe Farms resident Mary Lamparter. A longtime supporter of the U.S. military, Lamparter currently serves as regional coordinator for Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, which pairs veterans with service dogs. Her visit to Selfridge was in advance of three pairings that took place mid-July. She said she hopes they were the first of more to come.