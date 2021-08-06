Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

A 4-Step Plan to Protect Your Scalp from the Sun

By Adam Hurl y
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are three extremely obvious ways to protect your scalp from the sun: Hats, hair, and SPF. I’m not here to advise you on hats; I’ll leave that to our style crew. And if you’ve got a lot of hair, then you’re already covered, literally. If you're totally bald, we've rounded up the best SPF products for bald men. However, if you’ve only got some hair—thinning or just buzzed short— that's the trickiest situation. You are in dire need of a sun-blocking scalp solution, but one that won't cake in your hair.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Follicle#Hair Products#Scalps#Hair Care#Sunscreen Powder Powder#The Best Spf Powder#Coola#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Oils That Will Banish Wrinkles, Brighten Dark Circles, and Give You Glowing Skin

Want to reap the benefits of pricey oil-infused anti-aging creams and products for skin? Then go straight to the source. Anti-aging skin products often contain potentially toxic chemicals like parabens and artificial fragrances, but you don’t need all that to get a glowing, smooth complexion. You can find the best skin healing ingredients right in nature, and there are a few products out there that preserve their purity so that you’re getting all the good stuff without the extra. Check out our recommendations below.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

Have An Itchy Scalp? You May Be Air-Drying Your Hair Wrong

By now, we’ve waxed poetic on the myriad reasons you may face an itchy, flaking scalp: buildup, dandruff, inflammation, and the list goes on. Each cause has its own targeted remedies and product line-ups (a salicylic or tea tree shampoo can help tame dandruff, while a good scalp scrub can lift buildup), but before you dive into those treatments, it’s important to really understand the root of the issue.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

The Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Shoppers Say "Feels So Good" on Dry, Itchy Scalps Is on Sale at Amazon

If you struggle with a dry scalp, you're probably no stranger to white flakes and red, irritated patches. A simple way to deal with that dehydrated, itchy skin is to try out a shampoo and conditioner duo that's specifically formulated to soothe and nourish your scalp. Over 5,600 shoppers recommend the Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner Set, and it's currently on sale at Amazon.
Hair Caregoodhousekeeping.com

11 Best Scalp Scrubs for Your Cleanest, Healthiest Hair Yet

Even though shampoos are powerful cleansers to purify the hair and scalp, sometimes they just don’t cut it on their own. That’s where this genius invention comes into play: scalp scrubs. A scalp scrub is a product that is designed specifically to gently exfoliate the scalp, eliminate excess oil and break down dead skin cells and residue on the surface of the scalp, explains William Gaunitz, WTS, a certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology. These exfoliators are made to be gentle enough for the scalp, but powerful enough to lift up that dry shampoo you’ve been spraying all week long.
Skin CareRefinery29

This New £3.49 Aldi Toner Is Clearing Up My Acne-Prone Skin

Since its launch a few years ago, Aldi's budget beauty brand Lacura has been the talk of the beauty industry. From skincare, which boasts buzzy ingredients like collagen and retinol, to hair products that are good enough to rival the most high-end versions, pretty much every Lacura drop has achieved sell-out status — and for good reason.
Skin Carehelloglow.co

DIY Skin Healing Calendula Oil for Face + Body

Renowned for its skin-healing properties, calendula is a pretty little flower that packs a powerful (yet gentle) punch. It’s packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories to heal irritated skin [source]. And it has been shown to improve skin hydration in an anti-aging cream [source]. A calendula oil infusion created from dried...
Agriculturefarmvilleherald.com

Farmers must protect themselves from sun cancer

Slathering on sunscreen isn’t only for a day at the beach; it’s just as essential on the farm and at other outdoor work settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports skin cancer is on the rise. Each year 4.3 million people in the U.S. are treated for basal cell cancer and squamous cell skin cancer, and in 2018, there were an estimated 1.3 million people living with skin melanomas.
Skin Caretheislandnow.com

5 Best Skin Lightening Creams for Hyperpigmentation in 2021

Everyone wants their skin to be flawless and younger-looking. Unfortunately, our skin becomes dull and flaky because of regular contact with dust, residue, pollution, and the sun’s harmful rays. Hyperpigmentation is the umbrella term for these often undesirable skin alterations. UV light, which encourages the production of melanin, is one...
Hair CareAugusta Free Press

3 things that may help your hair grow faster

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As we get older, hair loss becomes more and more of a problem. It’s only natural for us to desperately look for ways to prolong the life of our glorious hair, often choosing questionable products which might or might not help at all.
Skin CareReal Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Know Your Skin Type

From dry to oily to combination to sensitive, here's how to identify your skin type and build a bespoke skincare routine. Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, Ask a Beauty Editor, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, haircare, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

The top skincare brands for men for every skin type and concern

Whether you favour a low-maintenance routine or something with several steps, the products you put on your face, body, feet and everywhere else in between really do matter.Not only does the right men’s skincare make you look your best, but it also makes you feel great, too, boosting everything from your confidence to your glow. The most important thing to know before you buy anything for your skin is to actually know what’s right for it. Don’t reach for something just because it’s in vogue or because it comes with a hefty price tag. In fact, this is often where...
Skin Carenewyorkcitynews.net

Pellamore Canada Reviews - Price, Does Pellamore Moisture Therapy Work or Scam, Shark Tank Ingredients, Side Effects

Pellamore Cream Canada Shark Tank Reviews - Is Pellamore Skin Care Cream Legit? Read Pellamore Reviews, benefits, ingredients, results, Side Effect or Where to Buy in Canada?. We all want healthy and glowing skin that will not only make us feel good from within but will increase our confidence as well. Due to our living habits, lifestyle and stress we overlook our skin that makes it damaged and dull with time. We look for various products in the market that will help us get the skin we want and so we opt for various injections and creams that will help us do so but not in a natural and safe way.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Hydrating Coconut Body Mists

Organic coconut oil is a favorite ingredient of clean beauty brand Kopari and its new Coconut Spritz Mist is yet another soothing skincare solution that starts with 100% pure coconut oil. The ultra-hydrating, weightless body mist helps to create bright, hydrated skin that's lightly fragranced by the brand's signature coconut milk scent.
Skin Caremomjunction.com

21 Best Body Lotions For Dry Skin In India In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. A body lotion is an essential part of anyone’s skincare routine because the skin requires...
Hair Caremomjunction.com

17 Best Hair Oils For Hair Growth And Thickness, In India In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Whether it’s curly, straight, or wavy hair, one thing everyone wants is strong, thick, healthy,...
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Scalp-Focused Hair Care

Kristin Ess Hair's scalp care collection promotes a healthy environment for hair growth by treating hair follicles. The brand has an arsenal of scalp care products to target different important aspects of revitalizing the often-neglecting area. The Scalp Detoxifying Bubble Mask is a pre-shampoo treatment. Users can apply the formula...
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

11 best lip balms with SPF that will nourish and protect your pout

We’re continuously reminded about the importance of sun protection for our face, but what about lip SPF? Just as the sun can impact on general skin health, it’s equally crucial to safeguard lips against UVA and UVB rays.The skin on our lips is delicate and sensitive, so a decent balm can offer a moisturising coating that will not only protect them against burning and peeling, but ensure a barrier against harmful sun damage, and help avoid chapping or dryness.How we testedWe tested several SPF lip balms over four weeks, applying the formulas to our pout at different times of day....

Comments / 0

Community Policy