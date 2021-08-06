A 4-Step Plan to Protect Your Scalp from the Sun
There are three extremely obvious ways to protect your scalp from the sun: Hats, hair, and SPF. I'm not here to advise you on hats; I'll leave that to our style crew. And if you've got a lot of hair, then you're already covered, literally. If you're totally bald, we've rounded up the best SPF products for bald men. However, if you've only got some hair—thinning or just buzzed short— that's the trickiest situation. You are in dire need of a sun-blocking scalp solution, but one that won't cake in your hair.
