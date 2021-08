The mayor of Japanese city Nagoya has faced backlash after biting down on the gold medal of an Olympic athlete, prompting him to issue an apology.Takashi Kawamura pulled down his mask and went to take a pantomime bite from Miu Goto’s medal on Thursday at an event to celebrate the softball champion, Reuters reported.Critics online said that the action was presumptuous and unhygienic amid the ongoing pandemic. Toyota, the owners of the softball team that Ms Goto plays for, also condemned the gesture.“It is unfortunate that he was unable to feel admiration and respect for the athlete,” they said...