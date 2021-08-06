Cancel
UFC 265 Preview: Jose Aldo – Pedro Munhoz

Cover picture for the article

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC 265, we will see a big time matchup in the bantamweight division. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (29-7) is back as he’s taking on Pedro Munhoz (19-5). Pedro Munhoz is going to be looking for the biggest win of his UFC career...

UFCmmasucka.com

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz – UFC 265 Preview

Number five ranked, Jose Aldo will be taking on number nine ranked Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC 265 this weekend. UFC 265 will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The card will be headlined by Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane as they fight for the interim heavyweight title.
UFCBleacher Report

UFC 265 Results: Ciryl Gane, Jose Aldo Wins Highlight Event's Main Card

Francis Ngannou officially has a heavyweight contender to worry about after Ciryl Gane's third-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 from the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday. Any question about Gane's ability to negate Lewis' prodigious power was answered emphatically. Bon Gamin managed...
UFCBloody Elbow

Diggin’ Deep on UFC 265: Will Pedro Munhoz wrest the torch from Jose Aldo?

There’s a very interesting dynamic to this card. Last week, Amanda Nunes was forced to pull out of her title defense against Juliana Pena due to contracting COVID-19. However, it has hardly been noticed for one of two reasons. Either Nunes isn’t a draw or the card is so deep that no one cares. Given Nunes is an all-time great, any card that loses her should be taking a serious hit, meaning at least a part of the truth is that she isn’t a draw, kind of along the lines of Demetrious Johnson. However, this is a deep card. Every single one of the main card fights offers a high degree of intrigue, none of the contests being easy to pick. I make no promises with my picks, but I can offer the dynamics to look for at the very least.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor praises “real legend” Jose Aldo following his win at UFC 265

UFC superstar Conor McGregor praised his former rival, the “real legend” Jose Aldo, following his big win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265. McGregor and Aldo previously met at UFC 194 in December 2015, with the Irishman knocking the Brazilian out in the first round to become the new UFC featherweight champion. While there were many fans who thought that Aldo might be on the decline after McGregor sparked him, it’s now over five years later and yet Aldo is still winning fights. Not only is he still getting his hand raised, but he’s doing it at a different weight class, having committed himself to the UFC’s 135lbs division for the last two years. Considering Aldo has been in the UFC for over a decade, what he is doing is quite unparalleled in many ways.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265, The Morning After: At 34 years of age, Jose Aldo can still be champion

Jose Aldo should not be good anymore. The legendary Brazilian, however, is more than good. He’s a bonafide contender at 135 pounds, which doesn’t make a lick of sense, going against almost all established precedent. The 34-year-old former Featherweight kingpin put on very arguably one of his career best performances last night, battering the ultra tough Pedro Munhoz for three rounds.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jose Aldo ‘Romantic Kiss’ Video At UFC 265 Leaks

A video that features Jose Aldo making out with his wife Vivianne Aldo after an incredible battle at UFC 265 has recently surfaced and it’s just the kind of happy ending that many fans want to see more of. Nate Diaz Shows Off Girlfriend In Drinking Photo. In the video,...
UFCFanSided

Jose Aldo shows off ridiculous kickboxing skills in win over Pedro Munhoz (Video)

Jose Aldo earned a second-straight win over another UFC bantamweight contender, defeating Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265. Jose Aldo came into UFC 265 with plenty to prove if he wants to get back in the title discussion, and he made a statement in earning a unanimous decision win over the always-dangerous Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event.
UFCSherdog

5 Things You Might Not Know About Pedro Munhoz

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Pedro Munhoz has mixed martial arts royalty in his crosshairs. The American Top Team standout will toe the line against former Ultimate...
UFCFanSided

Pedro Munhoz looking forward to 'aggressiveness' with Aldo

Pedro Munhoz looking forward to displaying ‘aggressiveness’ with Jose Aldo, gives prediction for UFC 265 bout. While at American Top Team, FanSided sat down for a quick interview with Pedro Munhoz who was just weeks out from his fight with former long-time champion, Jose Aldo. The fight, set as the co-main event for UFC 265, could be the biggest of Munhoz’s career and he knows that.
UFCmmanews.com

Pedro Munhoz Unbothered By Fighting Fellow Brazilian Aldo At UFC 265

UFC bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz says he has no issue facing fellow Brazilian José Aldo at UFC 265 this weekend. The two 135-pound top 10’s are set to clash in Saturday’s co-main event. Munhoz, who currently sits at #9 in the division’s rankings, will be looking to climb closer to the top five with a second consecutive victory. After back-to-back defeats to current champion Aljamain Sterling and bantamweight newcomer Frankie Edgar, “The Young Punisher” returned to the win column at UFC Vegas 20 with a unanimous decision win in his rematch with Jimmie Rivera.

