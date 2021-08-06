Cancel
Rockstar employees pull social media amid GTA 6 leaks & rumors

dexerto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith GTA 6 still waiting to be officially announced by Rockstar Games, some employees at the company have locked their social media accounts as speculation towards the next game mounts. It’s easy to say that GTA 6 has become one of the most-anticipated games of all time. Despite Rockstar remaining...

Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Rockstar Manager Drops Potentially Spicy 'GTA 6: Vice City' Tease

A manager at Rockstar Games has gleefully tipped a bucket of petrol onto the bonfire of GTA VI rumours currently going around, by way of a cryptic Instagram post. It's not surprising that a game as massive as GTA VI has a ton of rumours and expectation surrounding it, especially in lieu of any official information. Over the past few months, the most recurrent rumour has been that the in-development open-world game will see players returning to Vice City.
Video GamesComicBook

Grand Theft Auto Fans Divided Over Possible GTA 6 Leak

Grand Theft Auto fans over on Reddit are divided over a possible GTA 6 leak. Just about every week there's a new GTA 6 rumor or report or "leak" making the rounds and being debated. And until Rockstar Games reveals the next installment in the series, and the first since 2013's GTA 5, this is going to continue to happen. The latest update comes from a social media detective over on Reddit, who noticed something interesting about an Instagram post from a musician that worked on both GTA 4 and GTA 5.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Rockstar parent Take-Two finally respond to GTA 5 map mod takedowns

Take-Two, the publishers behind Rockstar Games’ iconic GTA franchise have responded to the recent takedown of GTA 5 map mods amid rumors about GTA Online expansions and a potential GTA 6 reveal. Just like every other game out there, GTA fans have been taking Rockstar Games’ offerings and modding them...
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Change Your Rockstar Social Club Nickname

Having a username on games that you’re proud of is always worth pursuing. If you've realized the name you chose years ago no longer suits you, you're not alone. Fortunately, changing your Rockstar Social Club nickname is really simple and only involves a few quick-and-easy steps. What Is a Rockstar...
RetailHot Hardware

GTA 5 Surpasses 150 Million Units Sold As GTA 6 Hype And Rumors Heat Up

Grand Theft Auto V is still going strong nearly eight years after it first debuted on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 (remember those?), followed by a slightly newer re-release on Windows PCs and the the PS4 and Xbox One. To date, publisher Take-Two Interactive has sold over 150 million copies of GTA V on various platforms.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

One major reason Rockstar Games is in no rush to release GTA 6

It’s been almost eight years since GTA 5 first launched, and it looks like the wait for GTA 6 will be at least a few more years. With the upcoming release of the GTA 5 Enhanced and Expanded Edition for next-gen consoles, it looks like a 2021 release date for GTA 6 is virtually guaranteed to be out of the question. While notable industry insider Tom Henderson dropped a GTA 6 bomb not too long ago.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA: Vice City Trends Following Remaster Rumors

Over the last few days, rumors have been buzzing about remakes of GTA 3, GTA: San Andreas, and GTA: Vice City. At this time, Rockstar Games has not made any kind of official announcement, but a lot of Grand Theft Auto fans are clearly excited about the prospect! While remakes of all three games would be welcomed by fans, it seems that one game is preferred over the rest: Vice City. Fans have taken to social media following the rumor, making it more than clear that they would love to see the '80s set adventure get a remake or remaster over any other GTA game!
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fans discover a hilarious GTA prank in Mass Effect 2

More than 10 years. That’s the time that has passed since the original release of Mass Effect 2, which occurred on January 26, 2010. But that does not prevent, little by little, fans keep finding winks, easter eggs and secrets in-game from BioWare and Electronic Arts (the recent Legendary Edition probably helps).
Video GamesPCGamesN

GTA mods site reportedly hit with takedown request from Take-Two

It looks like another Grand Theft Auto mod website has been hit with a series of takedown requests from Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive. Someone from the LibertyCity.net team has updated website users in a blog post that several mods have been taken down following reported DMCA strikes from the publisher.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Twitch To Offer More Information To Banned Streamers Amid Social Media Backlash

Throughout August 9th and 10th, 2021, many streamers on Twitter have worked to make the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter trend. The complaints come from both verified, larger streamers and smaller, less experienced streamers, about the protection minorities receive on Twitch or lack thereof, and the unfair ratio of earnings Twitch takes from subscriptions. Streamers have been experiencing hate raids that should have been regulated, harassment from people who simply make new accounts when blocked, and no protection from Twitch against discrimination. The users of the hashtag call into reference a Tweet made by the official Twitter account in 2018, asking users to hold them accountable for providing protection against hate. The general consensus is that the streaming platform has not done enough in the years since, and should listen to the userbase because they asked for the feedback.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

More GTA 5 Mods Blocked by Take-Two

Take-Two continues its crusade against Grand Theft Auto V modders who put elements from previous installments into the game or convert them to its graphics engine. Another popular GTA 5 mod website has received an official letter, in which the publisher demands the removal of several fan projects. In recent...

