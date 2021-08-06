Basketball tournament resumes with teachers, principals

DANVILLE — An anti-violence community event is resuming today.

Due to inclement weather last month, some games were rescheduled for the Anti-Violence Community Event basketball tournament.

“It was a phenomenal event and we had police officers who participated in competition events, as well as former NBA basketball player Keon Clark speak to our community youth,” said organizer LeStan Hoskins.

The event will resume at noon Saturday at Garfield Park.

“This will be a community event. I know that the school year is approaching and I thought what better way to build relationships with community members and teachers, than to get them involved as well,” Hoskins said.

Along with middle school and high school students competing against each other during the tournament, there will be local pastors from different denominations, teachers and principals within the school district, possibly aldermen, and community members competing during halftime and time-outs of each game.

“I believe that it takes all of us working together to make Danville a better place,” Hoskins said.

When the event was first scheduled, Hoskins said “I want to get a chance to talk to students about making positive decisions, handling conflicts in a healthy way and using basketball and sports (toward that) ...”

They had about 85 participants, kindergarten through high school students, signed up initially for the basketball tournament.

Hoskins said the support of local businesses has been great.